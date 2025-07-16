Matt Skellenger/Matt Reid Duo are Releasing Clearing the Path on August 15th, 2025

Matt Reid and Matt Skellenger have been creating music together for 9 years. Photo Credit: Lisa Siciliano

Featuring music by Skellenger, Reid, and the late jazz innovator Ron Miles. Titled after the first composition Skellenger and Miles recorded together.

Working on this music has been a healing and meaningful process. It's an honor to share our interpretations of Ron Miles' music.” — Matt Skellenger

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a fresh wave of innovative jazz duos, Matt Skellenger and Matt Reid are releasing a new duo album on August 15th, and celebrating with a release party at Dazzle Jazz Club in Denver on August 16th at 6:30pm.This new album features music composed by Skellenger, Reid, and prominent jazz legends Ron Miles and Freddie Hubbard. The album is entitled Clearing the Path , and it's named after the first composition Matt Skellenger and Ron Miles worked on together.Born and raised in Denver, CO., Matt Skellenger has been composing, performing, recording, and teaching in Colorado for 32 years. Matt earned a B.A. in Music from Metro State University in 2002 where he studied with the great Ron Miles. Matt has also studied with world renowned bassist and educator Victor Wooten. In addition to leading his own group, Skellenger performs solo, duo, and in the Grown Ass Man Band. He has also been a music teacher at Swallow Hill since 2008. As a bandleader, Matt has released 7 albums of original music."The latest release, Subspace Transmission, is dedicated to our bandmate, mentor, and friend Ron Miles. It was released on March 8, 2023; One year after Ron's passing. This 12-track album features 2 of Ron's compositions, and his incredible playing is also featured on 2 tracks. The artwork for the album was done by Ron's son Honor Miles.Ron Miles, We Love and Thank You." - Matt SkellengerWith the release of Clearing the Path, Skellenger and Reid continue to honor Ron Miles and his compositional depth.Ron was an original member of the Skellenger group from 2006-2014, and he is featured on the group's first 3 albums. During that time, Matt and Ron performed a handful of duo concerts together that would plant the seeds for the creation of the Skellenger/Reid Duo. Matt Reid and Matt Skellenger have been performing as a duo since 2016.Matt Reid is a trumpet player from Washington State, re-located to Colorado in 2014 and joined the Matt Skellenger Group in 2016. Matt Reid earned his B.A. in Music from Washington State University in 2006 with special studies at William Paterson in New Jersey where he had the chance to study with Mulgrew Miller, Bill Mobley, Greg Yasinitsky, and Horace Alexander-Young. Matt has been fortunate to share the performance stage with Russell Malone, Clark Terry, Slide Hampton, and more. Matt brings an energetic and dynamic approach to trumpet performance, and leverages effects pedals and loops to create a truly unique voice that has added another sound dimension to traditional jazz trumpet playing. Reid can be heard on the most recent 4 Matt Skellenger recordings: Clearing the Path, Subspace Transmission, South Ivy 3, and Vitality.The concert will feature duo music from the new album plus special guests from the Matt Skellenger Group.Clearing the Path Album Release ConcertSaturday August 16th, 2025 @ 6:30pmDazzle Jazz Club1080 W. 14th AveDenver, CO 80202Matt Skellenger - Electric Bass, Live LoopingMatt Reid - Trumpet, Cornet, Effects, Live LoopingSpecial Guests:Adam Bartczak - Trombone, Conch ShellDave Miller - Drumkit, GhatamAndy Skellenger - Cajon, Tabla

Special Place Duo Promo Clip

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.