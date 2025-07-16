Updated: Investing in Hamilton’s roads & community to pave the way for the LRT to support a more connected city

HAMILTON – On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the City of Hamilton will close the intersection of Parkdale Avenue at Main Street East (Ward 4) to safely complete watermain installation as part of ongoing work to build the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project. The City of Hamilton is committed to infrastructure investments – including the LRT – to continually improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities. Rather than closing the intersection on three consecutive days, which had been initially scheduled for the week of July 14, the watermain installation can be completed over the course of one day on July 23, pending weather and logistics.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming months. These early construction works are a critical part of ensuring roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future when the LRT is in operation.

Parkdale Avenue at Main Street East closure begins July 23

Dates: July 23, 2025, weather and logistics permitting.

Type of work: Large watermain installation crossing Parkdale Avenue.

Impact: Full closure of the intersection for one day. The closure will impact north/south and east/west traffic, as well as HSR services.

Reason: This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project to support the future development of the LRT.

Access: Residents can access side streets west of Parkdale Avenue. No access will be permitted through the intersection to ensure residents safety and work can continue uninterrupted. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Details: Once reopened, all road works will be complete. Minor finishing touches will remain.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit the Road Closures webpage or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting the Subscribe to E-Updates webpage.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.