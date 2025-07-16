82 new units of affordable housing opened by CityHousing Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is increasing the supply of affordable housing with the opening of 55 Queenston Road and 1620 Main Street East, an innovative CityHousing Hamilton (CHH) development offering 82-units of affordable, near net-zero community-focused housing. The two buildings are located on the former City Motor Hotel site at the Queenston traffic circle in the city’s east end.

Community-focused affordable housing with future YWCA-operated child care centre transform former City Motor Hotel site

1620 Main Street East

Through the Rapid Housing Initiative funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, CityHousing Hamilton completed 1620 Main Street East at a rapid 13-month pace from construction start to occupancy. This six-storey, 42-unit mass timber building leverages offsite prefabricated construction to rapidly deliver affordable high-performance energy-efficient housing. 1620 Main Street East is one of the first multi-residential mass-timber passive house buildings in North America. This development represents a new standard for what is possible when modular construction, mass timber, and passive house principles come together in a fast and efficient delivery model.

“Stability, dignity, and opportunity - that’s what safe, affordable, and sustainable housing makes possible. I’m so excited that families, seniors and individuals will now have that here at Queenston Road and Main Street East,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This site was home to the City Motor Hotel, a building that had become a blight in the neighbourhood. The City's foresight has led us to where we are today. This ribbon cutting is a sign of where Hamilton is headed: housing solutions that meet real community needs. These buildings show what’s possible when we work together to tackle the housing crisis with urgency, creativity and care."

“Having access to safe and affordable homes for all is key to improving the health and well-being of our communities. I am delighted to see that construction is complete for 1620 Main Street East and 55 Queenston Road. The official opening of these projects is another example of the federal government’s commitment toward ensuring that no one is left behind,” said Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre. “Thank you to all our partners and people behind the scenes who helped bring these projects to completion, I wish the new resident’s great success on their new homes.”

55 Queenston Road

The first of the two-phase development, the project laid the groundwork for the blazing construction speed of 1620 Main Street East. Together with 20 deeply affordable rent-geared-to-income units, 20 moderately affordable mid-market units and a 26-space childcare centre operated by YWCA, 55 Queenston Road exemplifies an inclusive, sustainable, affordable and forward-thinking community-focused housing strategy. The development is part of CHH’s plan to ambitiously expand Hamilton’s affordable housing supply.

"These two buildings are another example of CityHousing Hamilton delivering tangible solutions to meet housing needs across the city, while also leading on climate resilience and providing broader social benefits and services to the community,” said CityHousing Hamilton Board President and Ward 3 Councillor Nrinder Nann. “Affordable and accessible childcare matters for our tenants and adjacent neighbours. Ensuring our buildings have a thriving multi-generational mix of tenancy is key to fostering healthy communities and we are proud to partner with YWCA Hamilton in making this happen. The power of effective partnership and a push rooted in excellence to deliver the project on an accelerated timeline is truly on display in the opening of these two buildings many will be proud to call home."

Key Highlights

Sustainability Focus:

Both buildings will be passive house certified to deliver near net-zero energy performance and near net-zero carbon emissions, reinforcing CityHousing Hamilton’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

1620 Main Street East is a mass timber construction project, using sustainably harvested wood in cross laminated panels that were prefabricated offsite for almost the entirety of the structure, including stairwells, elevator shafts and the exterior envelope.

Mass Timber almost eliminates greenhouse gas emission for the production of the structure of the building.

Both projects include large solar arrays on the roofs that will generate approximately 30% of each building’s annual electricity use.

Community and Family-Focused:

The ground floor of 55 Queenston Road will be home to a future childcare centre, operated by the YWCA Hamilton, bringing 26 licensed, much-needed childcare spaces to the neighbourhood.

Transit-Oriented:

Both buildings host innovative partnerships to provide affordable alternative transportation options through Communauto’s car-share program, with two car-share cars available directly on site.

All households will receive memberships to Hamilton Bike Share.

Both buildings are next to a future LRT station and are close to HSR bus stops.

“1620 Main and 55 Queenston are both buildings with remarkable stories,” said Adam Sweedland, CEO, CityHousing Hamilton. “55 Queenston exemplifies community benefit with a partnership with YWCA to provide affordable childcare spaces, and with 1620 Main Street East being completed at a remarkable pace.”

“The City of Hamilton is deeply committed to addressing the housing crisis with a comprehensive, sustainable approach that delivers real, affordable housing solutions,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “These two CityHousing Hamilton projects reflect our community’s needs and demonstrate the power of strong partnerships. We’re building lasting change for the people and families who will call these 82 new units home.”

A breakdown of funding for the $27.5 million 55 Queenston Road project includes:

$17.4 million from CityHousing Hamilton

$3 million in funding from the Federal Government’s Affordable Housing Fund

$1.7 million loan from First National Bank through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s MLI select program

$5.4 million in to-be-announced funding

A breakdown of funding for the $25 million 1620 Main Street East project includes:

$7.9 million from CityHousing Hamilton

$10.89 million in Rapid Housing Initiative funding from the Federal Government

$6.3 million from the City of Hamilton

Quick Facts