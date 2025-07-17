Retired Queensland Teacher Launches Global Business at 60 and Sparks a New Chapter of Purpose and Freedom

Kerrie Young — Radiating confidence and calm, Kerry is one of the many individuals rewriting their story through personal growth and entrepreneurship. Kerrie Young exploring India — proving that when your business is portable, so is your freedom. From the classroom to global adventures, she’s building success on her terms. Kerrie Young at Uluru, Australia — from teaching in classrooms to mentoring globally, her business goes wherever life takes her. Kerrie Young exploring Cape Town while attending a Prosperity Of Life leadership retreat — blending adventure, connection, and purpose-driven business. Kerrie Young in Singapore — living proof that with the right business model, you can turn the world into your office.

Mackay grandmother of 8 builds a portable business with Prosperity Of Life at 60, joining a wave of over-60s redefining retirement with purpose.

Kerrie is a shining example of what’s possible when experience meets purpose.” — Shane Krider

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kerrie Young partners with Prosperity Of Life to build a portable business aligned with her passion for personal development.With over one-third of retirees uncertain about their financial future, and more people over 60 launching businesses than ever before, a new wave of Australians are redefining what retirement looks like. According to recent data, over 1 million people aged 60+ are now self-employed in the UK, and in the U.S., 26% of all new entrepreneurs are aged 55–64 - a number that has doubled since the late 1990s.This trend is being fueled not only by a retirement savings gap - as 33% of older adults report they don’t have enough saved - but also by a desire for meaningful work, travel flexibility, and personal fulfillment. One standout example is Kerrie Young , a retired school teacher and grandmother of eight from Mackay, North Queensland, Australia who is building a highly profitable online business through Prosperity Of Life, a global personal development company. After 35 years in education and a decade in real estate, Young launched her business at age 60 - with minimal tech experience and a clear desire to create something new.“I didn’t have advanced computer skills, but I was ready to learn,” said Young. “I wanted the freedom to travel, visit my family, and keep my mind active. What I found was a global business, part-time hours, and an incredible community of like-minded people.”From Career Pivot to Portable IncomeSince starting her journey with Prosperity Of Life, Young has celebrated multiple $19,000 USD months, traveled freely across Australia and overseas, and grown a supportive network through global Zoom trainings and live events. She credits the mindset principles taught through the company’s personal development programs for her growth - both professionally and personally.“I even attracted my soulmate at age 63,” she shared. “That was a direct result of the inner work I’d done through the courses. It’s transformed every area of my life.”Her business is entirely portable - often run from a laptop in her carry-on luggage - and she now works when and where she chooses. As a result, she’s been able to regularly visit her children and grandchildren, without being tied to school terms or traditional work hours.A Movement Among Over-60sYoung’s story mirrors a wider movement of baby boomers seeking more than just income in later life. With Australians over 60 holding significant discretionary spending power - and placing growing value on health, growth, and community - many are turning to businesses like Prosperity Of Life to stay mentally active and financially empowered.“What surprises people most is that I didn’t have a background in online marketing,” said Young. “I just followed the system, stayed consistent, and leaned on the community. It’s proof that you can reinvent at any age.”Her adult children have all followed her lead - each now running their own businesses, inspired by her example of resilience and reinvention.Company Leadership Weighs In“Kerrie is a shining example of what’s possible when experience meets purpose,” said Shane Krider, co-founder of Prosperity Of Life.“More and more people in their 50s and 60s are looking for ways to stay engaged, grow personally, and create income on their own terms - and our business is designed to support exactly that. It’s incredibly rewarding to see someone like Kerrie thrive and inspire others around the world.”Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development company offering digital education programs, leadership training, and a proven online business model. With customers and distributors in over 130 countries, the company supports individuals seeking more freedom, fulfillment, and financial success in life’s next chapter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.