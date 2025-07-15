Data Monetization Industry Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Data Monetization Market Growing at 22.1% CAGR | Reach USD 15.4 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data monetization market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 380 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2712 Driving FactorsSurge in volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and rise in importance of generating new revenue streams from data volumes drive the growth of the global data monetization market. However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in deployment among telecom service providers and an increase in awareness regarding potential benefits of data monetization create new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe data monetization market is segmented based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, and industry verticals and region. Based on component, the market is burificated into software and service. By deployment type, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. By industry verticals, it is divided into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersLeading players of the global data monetization market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adastra Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Monetize Solutions, Inc., Reltio, ALC, Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.), and Mahindra ComViva.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2712 Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share of the global data monetization industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-monetization-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Many government organizations and FinTech market players focused on generating revenue streams by monetizing the data as changes in work culture and adoption of cloud infrastructure led to the continuous rise in the volume of enterprise data. This factor positively impacted the data monetization market during the Covid-19 pandemic.● Moreover, many buyers preferred e-commerce platforms for shopping. This led to generation of a massive amount of data. So, market players tapped on monetization opportunities.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 