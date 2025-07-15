$8 million for native vegetation restoration on private land to improve habitat and biodiversity

Release date: 15/07/25

Almost $8 million in grants are available to help farmers and other landholders in the Northern and Yorke, Hills and Fleurieu and Eyre Peninsula to restore and enhance native vegetation on their properties.

This third round of the Restoration Grants program will help to protect and improve habitat for threatened species, boost biodiversity and restore ecosystems.

Previous rounds have seen more than 26,000 hectares of native vegetation across the state protected and restored including more than 3,938 hectares of Malleefowl habitat across three properties on the Eyre Peninsula.

Sheep farmers, Dean and Penny Hooper, successfully in secured funding to restore Bluebush shrublands covering 1,107 hectares of their property near Quorn.

The Hooper’s property supports the nationally endangered Plains Wanderer, improving habitat for the endangered birds through managing grazing pressure, weed control and direct seeding.

Applications for grants will open on 18 August and close on 8 November 2025. Funding will support long-term projects lasting up to 10 years.

A second program ¬- the Heritage Agreement Incentive Grants – are also available to encourage landholders to establish new Heritage Agreements to protect native vegetation on their land. Heritage Agreements are conservation areas on private land that contribute to restoring or protecting native vegetation and biodiversity.

These grants will help fund short-term projects (1-5 years) and are available to all SA landholders. Applications can be submitted any time up to 30 June 2026, however, landholders are encouraged to apply early.

This latest funding shows how government and private landowners can work collaboratively to deliver positive results for the environment.

These Restoration Grants will support healthy ecosystems by increasing the number of woodlands and mallee across our state, improving habitat for wildlife such as Malleefowl, red-tail black cockatoos and bandicoots, to name just a few.

The Native Vegetation Heritage Agreements have ensured the long-term protection of more than a million hectares of the state’s native vegetation since the initiative was first introduced in 1980.