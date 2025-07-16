University of Birmingham and CBMM partner to drive disruptive innovation in carbon recycling

Foundation industries such as steel-making, which provides essential materials to a wide range of other industries, are major emitters of CO2 and amongst the hardest sectors to decarbonise.” — Professor Yulong Ding, University of Birmingham Centre for Energy Storage

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Birmingham, UK, and Brazilian-based CBMM, have partnered on a project to ensure the future supply of Niobium, a non-critical but rare and important metal and an essential component for a carbon recycling technology that could radically reduce emissions from energy- and carbon-intensive foundation industries.

CBMM, a global leader in the production of Niobium products, will work with Birmingham researchers led by Professor Yulong Ding to improve the efficiency of production, and reduce the cost of Niobium compounds for use in the closed-carbon-loop technology for foundation industries such as steel-making.

The project is related to a technology that uses Niobium-based perovskites, which turn the CO₂ emitted from industrial processes into carbon monoxide (CO), which is then fed back into the process, creating a closed carbon loop.

The Niobium-based perovskite has a 100% selectivity for CO production, meaning that CO₂ passing through the material is transformed only into CO, and this type of perovskite was used when Birmingham researchers modelled a novel adaptation for existing blast furnaces that could reduce steel-making emissions by up to 90%.

A major advantage of this closed-loop carbon-recycling approach lies in its applicability to retrofit existing industrial processes, in a way that reduces significantly the need for major infrastructural replacements.

This facilitates large-scale adoption and minimizes the stranded assets. Additionally, the perovskite technology operates at a lower temperature compared to conventional alternatives, resulting in a reduced costs and energy efficiency gains.

The outcomes will help advance the commercialisation of the decarbonisation technology through PeroCycle, a spin-out backed by the University of Birmingham and Anglo American, with venture-building led by Cambridge Future Tech.

CBMM's involvement will ensure the necessary support for future scalability of Niobium based perovskite production. “This partnership represents an important step in the search for viable and sustainable solutions to the challenges facing global industry. We are looking at a promising solution for industrial decarbonisation, especially in the steel sector, due to its potential technical and economic feasibility. Furthermore, the use of Niobium across different markets reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” says Leonardo Silvestre, Executive Innovation Manager at CBMM.

The project will explore its use not only in steel-making but also in other industries.

Professor Yulong Ding, Chamberlain Chair of Chemical Engineering, and founder of the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Energy Storage, said: “Foundation industries such as steel-making, which provides essential materials to a wide range of other industries, are major emitters of CO2 and amongst the hardest sectors to decarbonise. We are pleased to work with CBMM on this project, which aims to deliver a decarbonisation solution that is not only technically and economically viable, but also environmentally sustainable.”

