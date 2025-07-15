Policy Q&A with the Office of Early Childhood

Paula Gaviria Villarreal, of Boston's Office of Early Childhood, discusses new initiatives to keep young children cool and shares how other local governments can take steps to minimize the effects of extreme heat.

"Like many cities around the country, Boston is increasingly affected by extreme heat. The City of Boston is now committed to taking action, with a resiliency plan to prepare its people, communities, and infrastructure for hotter summers and protect the public from the effects of extreme heat. But while the dangers of excessive heat to certain groups are well-known, its effects during pregnancy, infancy, and childhood typically receive less attention in such plans. Paula Gaviria Villarreal, of Boston's Office of Early Childhood, discusses new initiatives to keep young children cool and shares how other local governments can take steps to minimize the effects of extreme heat." Read the full article here

