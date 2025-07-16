The Office for the Protection of Competition launched a reporting tool for anonymous and confidential reporting of suspected infringements of the rules laid down in the Act on the Protection of Competition

2025-07-14

Complaints submitted by the public are highly valuable source of information for the Office. They can help uncover illegal conduct, expedite investigations, initiate administrative proceedings, and ultimately lead to imposition of sanctions on undertakings involved in cartel agreement or abuses of dominant position.

The tool is available on the website: https://uohs.integrityline.com/. If you are aware of any illegal conduct or suspect a breach of competition rules, please do not hesitate to contact us through this whistleblowing tool and provide us with any information that may help us in our investigations. Submitting a report is quick and easy, and all reports are treated with the utmost confidentiality and anonymity throughout the entire exchange of information.

HOW TO report?

To submit a report, simply visit the website and click on "Make a report", answer the questions in as much detail as possible, and then fill in your contact information or select the “Stay anonymous" option. Although it is possible to remain anonymous, the Office encourages you to provide your contact details to enable potential follow-up communication.

If you would like to receive a response to your report (even if you have decided to reveal your identity), please create a secure inbox to ensure the integrity and security of the communication. To create a secure inbox, choose your own password and, after sending the message, you will be assigned a randomly generated Case ID. You can log in to your secure inbox using this generated Case ID and the password you have chosen, so please remember this information. For security reasons and to protect your anonymity, login credentials cannot be recovered. If you forget your Case ID or password, you will need to submit a new report by following the same procedure.

Once the Office has investigated your report, it will inform you of the outcome via your secure inbox or may ask you to provide additional information. If you have entered your email address in the form, the system will automatically notify you of any new messages at the email address you provided. If you have chosen to remain anonymous, you must always log in to check whether you have received a message.

The reporting tool is used exclusively to obtain information about possible illegal conduct, not to make false accusations against specific individuals, companies, competitors, etc. The Office therefore warns that it is prohibited to submit information that is known to be false.

A detailed video tutorial on how to use the reporting tool is available on YouTube (in Czech language).

