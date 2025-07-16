Hope Loves Company Launches “Kids Are Curious” Video Series to Empower Young Caregivers.

Hope Loves Company (HLC) announces the launch of "Kids Are Curious" – an educational video series created to empower young caregivers with practical knowledge.

PENNINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope Loves Company (HLC) proudly announces the launch of "Kids Are Curious" – an educational video series created to empower young caregivers with practical knowledge of assistive devices commonly found at home. This series is developed in collaboration with Amramp , The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation , and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. It was produced to introduce a few pieces of adaptive equipment that can be helpful to a person living with ALS, so that children can see them how they work.As an on-demand, free online resource, each introductory video is intended to engage kids with a mixture of curiosity, humor, and compassion. The four videos in the series cover the Modular Ramp, Powered Recliner, ShowerGlyde, and Stairlift. Each offers device demonstrations with the help of two caregiving children and an adult.Hope Loves Company (HLC) is the only national nonprofit organization serving children impacted by ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease.For over 5.4 million young caregivers in the United States, curiosity meets necessity as they interact daily with adaptive technology and supportive equipment to help their loved ones navigate their homes and communities. “Hope Loves Company deeply appreciates the generous support of our sponsors, whose commitment ensures these resources are accessible and effective for families,” said Jodi O'Donnell Ames, HLC’s Founder. HLC's programs provide no-cost support, resources, and care for children ages 6-25, including family camp retreats, virtual hangouts led by mental health experts, and age-specific education to support children through their grief, loss, caregiving, and mental health journeys. Our children are equipped with healthy coping techniques, lasting connection, and a community that is hopeful.Support for “Kids Are Curious” was provided by:Amramp is a nationwide provider of accessibility solutions, including residential and commercial ramps, accessibility lifts, bathroom safety solutions, and other mobility products. With over 25 years of experience, Amramp is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces that improve the lives of individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and those with mobility challenges. Focusing on customer satisfaction, safety, and innovation, Amramp helps people “Find Their Forward” by providing solutions that enhance mobility and independence.The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families affected by paralysis. With decades of advocacy, research leadership, and community programs, the Foundation champions accessibility, independence, and inclusion. Through strategic partnerships and impactful initiatives, the Reeve Foundation empowers individuals living with disabilities to live fully and thrive.Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. is a U.S.-based subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, dedicated to delivering innovative therapies that improve the lives of people facing serious and life-threatening diseases. With a strong commitment to patients and scientific advancement, the company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs through research, collaboration, and advocacy. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America is proud to support initiatives that foster education, empowerment, and improved quality of life across diverse communities.Providing a Way for Questions to Lead to ConfidenceAt the heart of Kids Are Curious is the belief that children (especially young caregivers) asking questions leads to encouragement and empowerment. This collaborative video series was created to meet that need: to offer kids engaging knowledge, to educate families with clarity, and to enlighten communities about the vital role young caregivers play. With the generous support of our partners, we hope these videos become vital conversation starters, provide authentic connection, and offer comfort for children navigating the challenges of caregiving at home. Together, we’re turning curiosity into courage by providing resources for a more informed and compassionate future.Learn More & Help Us Serve More Young Caregivers:• Visit www.hopelovescompany.org • Share the Story: Spread the word about HLC’s mission and the new Kids Are Curious video series with the hashtag #HopeLovesCompany• Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@hopelovescompany), and LinkedIn (@hope-loves-company-inc)• Donate Now: Support our free camps and care packages by donating at www.hopelovescompany.org/donate To learn more about all of the free programs provided by Hope Loves Company, please contact Jodi O'Donnell-Ames.

