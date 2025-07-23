Brookshire Brothers Embarks on Promotion Transformation with Cognira’s PromoAI

The Texas-based grocer will leverage Cognira’s PromoAI platform to streamline promotional planning, enhance collaboration, and maximize return on investment.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognira , the leading provider of AI-powered Promotion Management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Brookshire Brothers , an employee-owned grocery retailer with more than 100 stores. Brookshire Brothers will implement PromoAI , Cognira’s advanced platform for promotion planning, optimization and analysis.Brookshire Brothers selected Cognira for its AI-driven forecasting, workflow automation, and deep promotional performance analytics—all of which will help the retailer deliver more relevant offers, improve collaboration, and enhance promotional ROI.“Brookshire Brothers is pleased to announce our partnership with Cognira on the implementation of their PromoAI solution”, said John Alston, President and CEO of Brookshire Brothers. “After extensive research it was clear that the robust capabilities of the Cognira solution were the answer to solving for our promotion management initiatives. Their collaborative approach to understanding our organization and charting a path for success has been exemplary and we look forward to working together as we continue to innovate in the future.”PromoAI will empower Brookshire Brothers to:- Centralize and automate promotion planning- Forecast financial outcomes and promotion performance with greater confidence- Optimize promotional activity and reduce inefficiencies- Tailor promotions to evolving customer needs and behaviors“We are excited to partner with Brookshire Brothers, a retailer that shares our commitment to innovation and community,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Founder and CEO of Cognira. “PromoAI is built to help retailers like Brookshire Brothers unlock the full value of their promotions through data, automation, and collaboration. We’re proud to support their journey toward smarter, more impactful promotions.”By adopting Cognira’s PromoAI solution, Brookshire Brothers is positioned to improve operational processes, elevate the shopper experience, and future-proof its promotional strategy in an increasingly competitive market.About Brookshire Brothers:Founded in 1921, Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned grocery retailer with a long-standing commitment to local communities. With more than 100 locations, Brookshire Brothers focuses on fresh products, personalized service, and community-first values.Learn more at: https://www.brookshirebrothers.com About Cognira:Cognira is the leader in AI-powered promotion solutions for enterprise retailers. Its PromoAI platform helps retailers plan, manage, and optimize promotions, driving measurable improvements in margin, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.Learn more at: https://www.cognira.com

