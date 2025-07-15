High Temperature Composite Material Market anticipated to surpass US$11.255 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.50%

The high-temperature composite material market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% from US$7.485 billion in 2025 to US$11.255 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the high-temperature composite material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$11.255 billion by 2030.The global high temperature composite material market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to recent industry reports. The market, which includes materials such as carbon fiber, ceramic matrix composites. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in various industries, including aerospace , automotive, and defense.One of the key factors driving the growth of the high temperature composite material market is the need for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. With the rise in air travel and the push for more fuel-efficient aircraft , there is a growing demand for materials that can reduce the weight of aircraft without compromising on strength and durability. High temperature composite materials, with their high strength-to-weight ratio, are becoming increasingly popular in the production of aircraft components, leading to a surge in demand for these materials.In addition to the aerospace industry, the automotive sector is also contributing to the growth of the high temperature composite material market. As the automotive industry shifts towards electric and hybrid vehicles, there is a need for lightweight materials to improve the efficiency and range of these vehicles. High temperature composite materials, with their ability to withstand high temperatures and provide structural strength, are being used in the production of battery enclosures, body panels, and other components in electric and hybrid vehicles.The defense sector is also expected to drive the growth of the high temperature composite material market, with the increasing use of these materials in military aircraft, vehicles, and equipment. The demand for lightweight and strong materials in the defense industry is driven by the need for improved performance and fuel efficiency, as well as the desire to reduce the weight of military equipment for easier transport and deployment.As the demand for lightweight and durable materials continues to rise in various industries, the high temperature composite material market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and increasing investments in research and development, the market is poised for further expansion. Companies in the market, such as Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, and Toray Industries, are continuously innovating and developing new products to meet the growing demand for high temperature composite materials. KGaA, Hexion Inc., Renegade Materials Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the high-temperature composite material market as follows:BY MATRIX SYSTEM• Polymer matrix composite materials• Ceramic matrix composite materials• Metal matrix composite materialsBY FIBER TYPE• Carbon Fibre• Glass Fiber• Boron Fibers• Silicon Fibre• Aramid fibers• OthersBY END USERS• Aerospace and defense• Transportation and Automobile• Energy and Power• Electronics and Electrical• OthersBY GEOGRAPHY• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• 3M Company• General Electric Company• Cytec Industries, Inc.• Nippon Carbon Company Ltd.• Solvay S.A.• Huntsman Corporation• Kyocera Chemical Corporation• Markforged, Inc.• BASF SE• Henkel AG & Co. Reasons for Buying this Report:-
• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.
• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Wood Plastic Composite Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wood-plastic-composite-market • Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fiber-reinforced-polymer-frp-composites-market • Global Nano-Composites Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nano-composites-market • Global Polymer Composites Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-polymer-composites-market • Graphene Composites Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-graphene-composites-market Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

