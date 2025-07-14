Cyclotron Road Welcomes 12 New Entrepreneurial Fellows

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the 2025 cohort of scientists and engineers selected to join Cyclotron Road – a DOE Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).

Now in its eleventh year, Cyclotron Road supports innovators as they take the leap from discovery to product development and launch their own companies. Fellows receive two years of research funding, living stipend, entrepreneurial training in collaboration with non-profit partner Activate, and access to the multidisciplinary researchers and resources of Berkeley Lab to refine their technology.

The 2025 fellows are:

“Cyclotron Road is extremely pleased to welcome its eleventh cohort of entrepreneurial fellows,” said Todd Pray, Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer at Berkeley Lab. “They are each developing innovative technologies, processes and products that have the potential for incredible impact in the U.S. economy in several important industry sectors.”

Cyclotron Road was the first of the DOE LEEP to be established. In the years since, our fellows have raised more than $3.2 billion in follow-on funding, hired more than 2,800 employees, and brought innovative products and services to market across industries, including agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

The new cohort brings the total number of companies advanced by Cyclotron Road fellows to 92 and the all-time number of fellows to 121.

The DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) and the Industrial Technologies Office (ITO) in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) are the founding and anchor sponsors of the program. Other partners supporting the program include the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) with the State of California, the California Energy Commission (CEC), the DOE Building Technologies Office (BTO), the DOE Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO), the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), Office of Electricity (OE), the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP), The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Activate.

