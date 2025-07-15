Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,181 New WV Business Registrations for June of 2025

​Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,181 new businesses statewide during the month of June according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in June include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Raleigh.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 138 new registrations

Berkeley County - 98 new registrations

Monongalia County - 79 new registrations

Jefferson County - 78 new registrations Raleigh County - 76 new registrations



Of the 1,181 new businesses registered in June, 164 qualified for one of the programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.

New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Veterans, active-duty, military spouses - 82 new registrations



New business owners under the age of 30 - 82 new registrations

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 14,177 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Wirt County led all 55 counties with a 19.05% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. A total of 165,014 businesses are registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

The Annual Report is not a tax filing, and we do not ask any financial questions. It is a filing to update and confirm the officers and addresses of your business. If your Annual Report is filed past the June 30th deadline, the $50 late fee is in addition to the $25 Annual Report Fee. Our office does not have any provision in the State Code to waive Annual Report fees or any late fees. Providing an accurate email address will ensure you receive Annual Report reminders in the future.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 8,438 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 8,201

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 8

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 229

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of six new business registrations, a 2.11% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Doddridge, Pocahontas, Lincoln and Jefferson counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth: