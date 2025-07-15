Submit Release
Pavement improvement project starts on US 93 north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to improve 13 miles of pavement along US 93 northwest of Wickenburg.

The $27.5 million project about 15 miles from Wickenburg will include removing worn asphalt and replacing it with a layer of smooth pavement. The project begins near Moore Ranch Road, near milepost 185, and extends northwest to milepost 172.

Additional project work will include replacing guardrails and end terminals, repairing a bridge deck and installing new pavement markings.

While most project activity will take place overnight Mondays through Fridays, some daytime and weekend work may be required. When crews are working, motorists should anticipate the highway will be reduced to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel. Flaggers and a pilot car will assist drivers through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2026.

For more information on this improvement, please visit the project webpage at azdot.gov/US93MooreRanch.

