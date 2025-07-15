Pyrolysis Oil Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2031

Pyrolysis Oil Market, by Feedstock

The rise in the need for environment-friendly fuel serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global pyrolysis oil market.

The growing demand for sustainable and environment-friendly fuels presents significant growth opportunities for the global pyrolysis oil market . According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $318.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $480.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Drivers:- Rising energy costs and increasing global prices of petroleum products- Growing demand for plastic and rubber, particularly in manufacturing sectors- Surge in plastic consumption in industries such as food & beverages- Infrastructure development projects accelerating worldwideOpportunities:- Increased focus on environment-friendly fuel alternativesSegmental Analysis:-By Feedstock:- Plastic segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of global revenue.- Rubber segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.By Process:- Slow pyrolysis held the largest share in 2021, contributing to over 50% of the market.- Fast pyrolysis is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.By End Use:- Heat and power was the leading end-use segment in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of total market share.- Automotive fuel is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.By Region:- North America held the dominant share in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global market.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Key Market Players:- Bioenergy AE Cote-Nord- New Hope Energy- Green Fuel Nordic Oy- Agilyx- OMV Aktiengesellschaft- Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp.- Quantafuel ASA- Alterra Energy- Ensyn- NiutechThese leading players are focusing on strategies such as product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to enhance their market share and competitiveness.

