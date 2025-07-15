FDLE arrests White Springs man for possession, transmission of CSAM

July 14, 2025

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Jeffrey Stormant, 30, of White Springs, on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began on June 24 when FDLE agents received information that a user later identified as Stormant was downloading files that depicted child sexual abuse.

On July 14, FDLE agents and analysts conducted a search warrant at Stormant’s residence and arrested him. He was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

The Office of the State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.

