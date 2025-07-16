Argent LNG Launches EPC Review and Pre-Filing Process with FERC to Advance Flagship U.S. LNG Project in Port Fourchon

Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2

Engaging the Gulf Coast’s most experienced EPC and uniting them with the world’s leading modular technology providers, we will fundamentally change the cost and timeline equation for LNG exports” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , an independent U.S.-based LNG developer pioneering a new model for low-carbon energy infrastructure, announced today that it has initiated a comprehensive EPC partner review in preparation for entering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing and permitting process for its 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export project in Port Fourchon , Louisiana.As part of a first-of-its-kind execution strategy, Argent LNG will separately evaluate firms for “below-the-bolts” infrastructure and “above-the-bolts” Balance of Plant (BoP) scope—ultimately integrating both into a single, unified execution team to drive speed, safety, and operational excellence.Below-the-Bolts Scope:Argent is seeking an engineering firm with extensive Gulf Coast experience in:Civil, structural, marine, environmental, and surveying servicesExperience working in Port FourchonClose coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and dredging contractorsProven delivery of infrastructure studies and permitting support in the regionAbove-the-Bolts / Balance of Plant Scope:Argent will also evaluate EPC firms to lead Balance of Plant engineering and integration, including the coordination of key modularized technology packages from:Baker Hughes – Modular liquefactionHoneywell UOP – Modular gas pretreatmentABB – Modular electrification, automation & controlGTT – Cryogenic tank and containment technologyThis foundation of local expertise will be critical to ensuring the project meets the highest standards of safety, environmental compliance, and execution certainty.The review process will inform Argent LNG’s approach to:Developing Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and project execution plansPreparing environmental reports and technical filings required for FERC pre-filingOptimizing modular and electrified infrastructure to deliver LNG faster and more sustainablyBuilding alignment with regulators, stakeholders, and technology providers“We are building something new, a clean energy project designed from the ground up for speed, efficiency, and performance, by engaging the Gulf Coast’s most experienced engineering partners and uniting them with the world’s leading modular technology providers, we will fundamentally change the cost and timeline equation for LNG exports” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “We will continue the process by evaluating each and every subcontractor with the most proven local experience in lifting and delivering mega projects. This is a new way of de-risking execution while ensuring a successful, collaborative partnership between all stakeholders. By aligning the best regional expertise with global technology leaders, we can create long-term value for our investors, our customers, and the Port Fourchon community.”Argent LNG intends to formally launch the FERC pre-filing process in the coming months, positioning the project to begin delivering molecules to market by 2030.Located in Port Fourchon, the project benefits from a uniquely strategic site with deepwater access, a skilled local workforce, and proximity to offshore infrastructure, enabling rapid drayage, lower logistics costs, and fast-track construction.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is an independent U.S. LNG developer delivering cleaner, reliable, and affordable energy to nations of shared values and emerging markets. Through modular innovation, operational agility, and a relentless focus on delivery, Argent LNG is enabling global energy security while advancing the world’s decarbonization goals.

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

