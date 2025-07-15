[CAGR of 6.3%] Applications Driving the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, Trends and Opportunities, 2030

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Markets Growth

The global unsaturated polyester resins market is projected to reach $20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global unsaturated polyester resins market generated $11.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $20.1 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type (Orthophthalic Resin, Isophthalic Resin, Dicyclopentadiene, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Tanks & Pipes, Electrical, Marine, Transport, Artificial Stones, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”.Download Sample PDF (369 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/348 Rise in the building & construction sector and the advantages and features of UPR fuel the global unsaturated polyester resins market. On the other hand, presence of alternatives to UPR hinders the market. On the contrary, developing economies and their future growth will create several lucrative opportunities.Key players of the global unsaturated polyester resins market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Dow, AOC, INEOS Group, Polynt-Reichhold Group, LERG SA, Royal DSM, Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Scott Bader Company Ltd., and UPC Group.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/348 Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of type, the orthophthalic resin segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 39.04% of the market share in 2020. While isophthalic resin segment is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the building & construction segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 27.54% of the market share in 2020. While tanks & pipes segment is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of unsaturated polyester resin among other regions. It accounted for around 50.50% of the global market share in 2020.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://bit.ly/3ykUl1w The report segments the global unsaturated polyester resins market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.Based on the end-use industry, the building and construction segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the tanks & pipe segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on type, the orthophthalic resin segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the isophthalic resin segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unsaturated-polyester-resin-market Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding half of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global unsaturated polyester resins industry across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Related Reports:North America and Europe Phenolic Resin Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-and-europe-phenolic-resin-market-A53642 Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyvinyldiene-chloride-resins-market-A11480 High Performance Polyester Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-performance-polyester-market-A13667

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.