Global Snacking Revolution: Savory Snacks Market Set to Expand at 4.5% CAGR Through 2035

Savory Snacks Market

Changing consumer preferences, health-conscious innovations, and premium product launches are fueling the savory snacks market globally.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savory snacks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The market for savory snacks is driven by increasing demand for convenient food items with the on-the-go snacking pattern, i.e., rising demand for plant-based foods. Savory snack manufacturers are developing diversified product lines in flavor profiles and shapes to capture the attention of customers. The market is, however, threatened by rising consumer demand for healthy snacking options like lower levels of fat and sodium. In addition, high acrylamide levels have been a key issue for manufacturers, as the public calls for labelling transparency in claims.Moreover, with increased consumer awareness about the need for healthy snacking behaviors, the consumer is seeking something which is more substantive or has more staying power than candy and chips. This has paved the way for adding protein-enriched snacks, such as turkey or lean beef, to the daily diet, which enables market players to introduce more meat-based snacking products. Similarly, meat snacks used to be available in convenience stores, but with an increasing number of customers preferring healthier and leaner snacks, more retail channels have begun offering them.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market Segmentation and Growth AreasNuts & Seeds Segment to Grow SubstantiallyNuts & seeds segment is growing substantially in the global savory snacking market. Due to their convenience and higher nutritional profiles, the nuts, and seeds segment has taken one of the premium positions in the global savory snacking market. There has been a growing trend of 'superfoods' that have acquired health-conducive attributes in addition to their standard nutritional profiles. Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds a major market share

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market as consumers in this region prioritize the convenience, indulgence, and mobility offered by savory snacks. Furthermore, snacking is an around-the-clock trend, with consumers of all ages consuming it at least once a day. The most popular refreshment choices among Asians are chips, and these generate the most sales revenue for food and beverage companies. Consumers are turning into highly selective shoppers when it comes to their food shopping, and this is making businesses reconsider the taste or flavor profile of their offerings even more intensely than earlier. Oven-roasted sweet potato chips, roasted almonds, and roasted coconut kale chips, in particular, are broadening the flavor palette and fueling the requirements for tasty snacks in the Asia-Pacific region. Consumers are turning into highly selective shoppers when it comes to their food shopping, and this is making businesses reconsider the taste or flavor profile of their offerings even more intensely than earlier. Oven-roasted sweet potato chips, roasted almonds, and roasted coconut kale chips, in particular, are broadening the flavor palette and fueling the requirements for tasty snacks in the Asia-Pacific region.Market Limitations and Challenges• Regulations on Health and Labelling: Governments are making regulations stricter on the levels of sodium, fat, and sugar present in packaged foods, which can result in reformulation and increased compliance pressure.• Intense Competition and Price Elasticity: The savoury snacks market is saturated, particularly in urban areas, resulting in intense competition. Price wars among recognized and private label brands can pressure margins.• Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chains used for snack ingredients and packaging materials are threatened with issues such as a shortage of containers, labor shortages, and delays in logistics, especially post-COVID and during geopolitical tensions.Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global savory snacks market include ConAgra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., ITC Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., and The Kelloggs Company, among others. Market players are leveraging collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In April 2025, the Hershey Company introduced Reese's Filled Pretzels in the US market. This new snack unites the company's popular peanut butter with a pretzel shell. It represents Reese's foray into the expanding salty-and-sweet snack category. The product is currently in US retailers.• In March 2025, Manitoba Harvest, the global leader in hemp foods and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company expands into functional snacking with new Superseed Snack Clusters, completely available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.• In February 2025, TIPA, a leading developer of compostable packaging solutions, introduced an innovative home compostable metalized high-barrier film. The solution answers urgent needs in sustainable packaging for chips and savory snacks, providing increased functionality and durability in a biodegradable solution.• In March 2024, the PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay introduced its new lineup of Lay's chips, this time drawing inspiration from Korean BBQ, Mexican Elote, and Thai Green Curry. The concept behind this new product was to attract a certain segment of consumers who would experiment with new flavors.

Some of the Key Companies in the Savory Snacks Market Include-
• Arca Continental
• Aryzta AG
• Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.
• Blue Diamond Growers
• Calbee, Inc.
• Campbell Soup Co.
• Conagra Brands, Inc.
• General Mills, Inc.
• Grupo Bimbo
• Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd.
• Herr Foods, Inc.
• Intersnack Group Gmbh& Co. KG
• ITC, Ltd.
• JFC International
• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
• Link Snacks, Inc.
• Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh& Co KG
• Mccain Foods, Ltd.
• Mondelez International, Inc.
• Nestlé S.A.
• Oberto Group
• Pepsico, Inc.
• Snak King Corp.
• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
• The Kellogg Company
• The Kraft Heinz Co.
• Universal Robina Corp.
• Want Want Holdings Ltd.

Savory Snacks Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Savory Snacks Market by Product
• Extruded Snacks
• Potato Chips
• Nuts & Seeds
• Meat Snacks
• Popcorn
• Others

Global Savory Snacks Market by Distribution Channel
• Conventional Stores (Offline)
• Online Retail

Regional Analysis
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa

