Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Valued at $18.8 Billion in 2024, Expected to Grow at 6.9% CAGR Through 2035

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market size was valued at $18.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $37.7 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The market growth is driven by rising incidence of diseases, growth in geriatric populations, advances in immuno-oncology and biomarker-directed therapies, and increased investment in cancer R&D.Click To get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market DynamicsMany service providers are launching strategic initiatives to extend facilities to rural parts of the world, attempting to minimize the necessity for patients and their caretakers to travel to hospital and provide them with more time to lead normal lives. For instance, in July 2024, AstraZeneca India Private Ltd. (AZIPL), the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of AstraZeneca, declared an investment of Rs. 250 crore ($30 million) to develop its Global Technology and Innovation Centre (GITC) in various states of India, encompassing almost 1,300 roles aimed at improving efficiency, powering innovation, and rationalizing operations across the company globally.The level of industry regional expansion is considerable because of increasing demand for innovative treatment in populous regions. For instance, in May 2024, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., a healthcare company, expanded its cancer care facilities to two new sites in Bengaluru, India. The new sites provide high-precision diagnostics, personalized treatment, and complete care.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market Recent Developments• In April 2025, Akeso Inc. got approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Ivonescimab, a first-in-class bispecific antibody that targets PD-1 and VEGF, for the first-line treatment of patients with innovative, PD-L1-positive (tumor proportion score ≥1%) NSCLC without EGFR or ALK mutations.• In April 2025, Biocon Biologics received FDA approval for Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Avastin, for intravenous use. Jobevne is permitted for various cancers, such as non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, recurrent glioblastoma, advanced cervical cancer, and ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.• In March 2025, AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) with chemotherapy was accepted in the EU for adults with resectable NSCLC with high recurrence risk, without EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements. The treatment consists of neoadjuvant Imfinzi with chemotherapy before surgery and adjuvant Imfinzi monotherapy after surgery.• In March 2025, Boan Biotechnology revealed that it’s targeted CD228 antibody-drug conjugate BA1302 was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. FDA for squamous non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.• In August 2024, AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, a form of immunotherapy for the treatment of several cancers in combination with chemotherapy, was approved by the U.S. FDA to treat adult patients with resectable early-stage NSCLC and with no known Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) mutations or Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) rearrangements.• In October 2024, Novocure reported that the U.S. FDA had approved Optune Lua to treat adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose cancer has progressed following a platinum-based chemotherapy treatment. Optune Lua is a portable device that delivers Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a new treatment that uses alternating electric fields to stop cancer cell division and cause cell death.• In April 2024, ImmunityBio, Inc., an immunotherapy firm, reported positive overall survival data in the QUILT 3.055 trial of 2nd and 3rd line non-small cell lung cancer patients who progressed on standard-of-care chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy to be presented.• In May 2024, Pfizer Inc. revealed longer-term follow-up data from the phase 3 CROWN trial comparing LORBRENA with XALKORI in the treatment of anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive advanced NSCLC. Through median follow-up at 5 years, there was an 81% decrease in the rate of disease progression.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market Some of the Key Companies in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market include-• AbbVie Inc.• Agena Bioscience, Inc.• Amgen Inc.• AstraZeneca PLC• Bayer AG• Biodesix, Inc.• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Bristol Myers Squibb Co.• DAIICHI SANKYO CO. LTD.• Eli Lilly and Co.• Exosome Diagnostics Corp.• F. Hoffman-La Roche, Inc.• Genentech, Inc.• GlaxoSmithKline PLC• Illumina, Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Novartis International AG• Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.• Pfizer Inc.• Qiagen NV• Sanofi SA• SAGA Diagnostics AB• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by Type• Adenocarcinomas• Squamous Cell Carcinoma• Large Cell Carcinomas• OthersGlobal Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by Therapy• Chemotherapy• Targeted Therapy• Radiation Therapy• Surgery• Cryosurgery• OthersGlobal Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by Diagnosis• CT Scan• X-Rays• Sputum Cytology• Bronchoscopy• Laboratory Tests• Thoracoscopy• OthersGlobal Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by End-User• Multispeciality Hospitals• Cancer Research CentersRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

