Epiroc Transformed Its Logistics Operations Through Digitalization With GoComet

When you’ve been in the business for over 120 years, reinvention isn’t a buzzword – it’s a necessity.

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiroc, a leading global mining equipment manufacturer, has successfully transformed its logistics operations by partnering with GoComet, a supply chain automation platform. With its headquarters in Sweden and operations spread worldwide, Epiroc has been powering the mining industry with the world’s most advanced machines for generations - but the logistics processes had remained largely manual and fragmented.

Epiroc’s logistics team managed shipments through emails, spreadsheets, and manual vendor coordination – resulting in inefficiencies, limited visibility, and reactive decision-making. Recognizing the growing complexity of global supply chains and the need for agility, Epiroc initiated a digitalization effort to modernize its freight operations.

“Our processes were heavily dependent on fragmented data and manual tasks, particularly freight quote management,” said Rahul Sonar, Logistics Manager at Epiroc Mining India. “We lacked real-time insights, limiting our ability to plan proactively.”

The turning point came with the adoption of GoComet’s suite of logistics solutions; Epiroc gained full shipment visibility, real-time vendor performance analytics, and access to data-driven dashboards that streamlined decision-making.

The impact has been substantial. In FY 2024 alone, Epiroc reported:

- $2.4 million in cost savings through reverse auctions

- 2+ hours saved per person daily via workflow automation

- Faster quote cycles and improved vendor compliance

- Enhanced visibility across all import and export shipments

Crucially, this transformation has not only improved operational efficiency but also empowered the team. “Earlier, I had to be involved in almost every step. Today, my team handles everything end-to-end. They’re confident, independent, and efficient,” shared Rahul.

The onboarding experience played a key role in the success of this digital shift. Having worked with GoComet in the past, Sonar confidently introduced the platform at Epiroc and found that the transition was smooth and well-supported. Over time, the platform became embedded in daily operations, encouraging ownership and self-sufficiency within the logistics team.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Chitransh Sahai, CEO at GoComet, shared:

“Epiroc’s journey is a great example of how legacy organizations can lead the way in digital transformation. This wasn’t just about implementing software – it was about changing how teams think, work, and make decisions. We’re proud to have played a part in building a logistics culture rooted in visibility, efficiency, and resilience.”

As Epiroc continues to scale and evolve, its digital-first logistics foundation sets the stage for a more agile and resilient supply chain – capable of adapting quickly to market changes and delivering greater value.

GoComet also empowers leading companies in the energy, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, such as Unilever, Tata Motors, Honda, and Ashok Leyland, amongst others, to achieve operational excellence and streamline their international logistics piece.



About GoComet: GoComet is the world’s most intuitive AI-powered Transportation Management Software, automating end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It empowers businesses with real-time visibility, risk mitigation, and unified control across their supply chains — enabling faster decisions, lower costs, and greater efficiency. Trusted by 500+ global brands across 70+ countries, including Unilever, General Mills, S&P Global, S.C. Johnson, and many more - GoComet unifies data, automates workflows, and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP systems to streamline logistics operations. Headquartered in Singapore, its mission is to simplify global logistics — making it more transparent, resilient, and intelligent.

