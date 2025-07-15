Caps and Closures Market Evaluated by Top Industry Players According to Growth Trends, Forecast by 2022-2031

Caps and Closures Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caps and closures market size accounted for $46.15 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $81.33 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global caps and closures market is growing steadily, driven by increasing demand for plastic caps and closures in the food & beverage industry, along with rising competition and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. However, environmental concerns regarding the negative impacts of plastic usage continue to pose challenges to market expansion. On the upside, supportive government initiatives promoting eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives are expected to create new growth opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1806 The rising global consumption of conveniently packaged food and beverage products is a key factor driving the growth of the caps and closures market. Caps and closures play a crucial role in the packaging industry by helping to preserve product quality and extend shelf life. They are manufactured using a variety of materials including plastic, metal, rubber, and wood each chosen based on the specific packaging requirements.Among these, plastic has emerged as a dominant material in the food and beverage segment. Its growing use is attributed to its compatibility with various container types such as bottles, cans, tubes, canisters, and beverage cartons. Plastic caps and closures are increasingly replacing traditional materials like tinplate and aluminum due to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and versatility. Additionally, with rising competition and the integration of high-tech production methods, plastic caps and closures have become even more vital in the packaging industry. Their expanding use in packaging formats like aseptic cartons, stand-up pouches, and gable-top cartons is further accelerating market growth in the food and beverage sector.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/caps-closures-market/purchase-options The caps and closures market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into easy-open can end, metal lug closures, peel-off foils, screw closures, metal crowns, corks, and others. By raw material, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, wood, and others. On the basis of application, the industry are broadly classified into beer, wine, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, dairy product, condiments & sauces, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).By region, the market across North America is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, due to surge in westernization and adoption of innovative caps and closure products among food and beverage manufacturers for packaging. However, market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the caps and closures market, owing to rise in use for manufacturing of food and beverage products in China, India, and Japan.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1806 In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2020. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high manufacturing of food & beverage products in these countries to cater the Caps and Closures Industry demand.Major market playersAllstates Rubber & Tool CorpAptarGroup, Inc.Amcor PlcBERICAP GmbH & Co. KGBall CorporationCrown Holdings, Inc.Berry Global, IncJELINEK CORK GROUPGCL Holdings S.C.A.M.A. SILVA USA, LLCSimilar Reports:Green Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-packaging-market Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-food-beverages-market Plant-based Food Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-food-ingredients-market-A15006

