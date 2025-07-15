Rising UTI Cases in Elderly & Women Drive Market to $11.1B in 2024, with 2.2% CAGR Growth Expected Through 2035

Urinary Tract Infection Market

Antibiotic innovation, rising female UTI cases, and diagnostic advances are key drivers shaping the future of the UTI market.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urinary tract infection market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The market expansion is significantly influenced by rising UTI incidence among females and the elderly population, increasing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and ongoing innovation in rapid diagnostic technologies.Technological advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies like remote patient monitoring, and artificial intelligence are projected to improve the efficiency of diagnostic procedures. Most industry participants are engaged in the development and release of innovative kits and equipment with a target to improvise the process of home diagnostics. For instance, in February 2024, PathogenDx, introduced its D3 Array-UTI test. This test is a multiplexed PCR test that can identify 26 various pathogens and 12 antibiotic resistance gene markers. The test results may assist clinicians in providing speedy treatment for UTI. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population is likely to result in an increase in demand for UTI treatments in the coming future.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market Segmentation and Growth AreasUncomplicated UTIs Dominate Market ShareUncomplicated UTIs, which are most prevalent among young, healthy women, are the largest segment. Because of frequent recurrence, the segment is experiencing high adoption of prophylactic treatments and plant-based supplements. For instance, in September 2024, Uqora extended its range of preventive urinary health supplements in more than 7,600 Walgreens outlets in the U.S., reflecting rising interest among consumers in alternative natural products to antibiotics.Market Limitations and Challenges• Antibiotic Resistance Crisis: The misuse and overuse of antibiotics are rapidly growing multidrug resistance among UTI pathogens, while making treatment tougher and more expensive.• Underdiagnosis in Low-Resource Regions: Limited access to diagnostics, stigma around urinary health, and poor health education in low-income countries lead to late-stage complications and untreated infections.• Side Effects and Allergic Reactions: Broad-spectrum antibiotics often cause allergic reactions, gastrointestinal distress, and secondary infections such as yeast overgrowth, leading to treatment discontinuation.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-market Market Players OutlookThe major players of the urinary tract infection market are AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, and others. The market players are significantly driving the market growth by following various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to remain competitive in the market. For instance, In April 2024, Utility Therapeutics received FDA clearance for Pivya, an oral antibiotic that targets penicillin-binding protein-2 in gram-negative bacteria, a first-line treatment for complex urinary tract infections.Recent Developments• In September 2024, startup Astek Dx is evolving an optical test system designed to offer UTI results within one hour. The company seeks to transform UTI diagnostics with the speedy testing technology. Further, Astek Dx is raising $15 million to fund the development of its advanced solution. The firm initially stated a $25 million fundraising target but corrected the amount subsequently.• In September 2024, Mankind Pharma Ltd. introduced its newest innovation, 'RAPID NEWS' self-test kits, which are aimed at solving common health problems such as dengue, UTIs, and early menopause. This release marks a revolutionary step towards affordable healthcare in empowering individuals all over India with private, convenient, and quick testing solutions.• In April 2024, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) licensed cefepime/enmetazobactam, an antibiotic combination, for the treatment of urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired pneumonia, with safety and efficacy closely monitored.• In February 2024, Allecra Therapeutics extended a five-year marketing exclusivity period for Exblifep, a cefepime/enmetazobactam that treats complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis, in adults 18 years and older. The FDA granted the approval based on comprehensive clinical data highlighting the effectiveness of EXBLIFEP against antimicrobial resistance in gram-negative bacteria, mainly resistance caused by extended spectrum beta lactamases and ampC enzymes.• In January 2024, Vivoo, a health app providing personalized diet and lifestyle advice based on home-based urine tests, has launched its digital at-home urinary tract infection diagnostic tool at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.• In January 2024, Locus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, declared the release of $23.9 million in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), an agency within the administration for strategic preparedness and response of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to continue the advancement of Locus Biosciences, Inc.'s Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) improved bacteriophage therapy, LBP-EC01, for the treatment of urinary tract infections due to drug-resistant Escherichia coli based on progressive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-market Some of the Key Companies in the Urinary Tract Infection Market include-• Acon Laboratories, Inc.• ARKRAY Group• AstraZeneca PLC• Bayer AG• Becton, Dickinson and Co.• Biomerieux S.A.• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.• Biotronik SE & Co. KG• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH• Danaher Corp.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• GlaxoSmithKline PLC• Novartis International AG• Pfizer Inc.• Sanofi S.A.• Siemens AG• Shionogi & Co., Ltd.• Sysmex Europe GmbH.• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Watson’s Personal Care Pte. Ltd.Urinary Tract Infection Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Urinary Tract Infection Market by Test Type• Biochemical Urinary Tract Infection• Microscopic Urinary Tract Infection• Flow Cytometric Urinary Tract InfectionGlobal Urinary Tract Infection Market by Indication• Complicated Urinary Tract Infection• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection• Neurogenic Bladder InfectionsGlobal Urinary Tract Infection market by End-User• Hospitals and Clinics• Home HealthcareRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-market

