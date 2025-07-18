Qinmei Chen Announces Creative Milestones in Set and Landscape Design Across Acclaimed Film Projects

Qinmei Chen, A Film Producer

From Phantom on the Ice to Vixen, Chen reveals her latest work blending visual storytelling, technical precision, and narrative atmosphere

BEIJING, CHINA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed film and television designer Qinmei Chen announces her latest contributions to several high-profile productions, showcasing a dynamic fusion of set design, landscape artistry, and cinematic vision. As Executive Producer of Phantom on the Ice, Location Producer of Vixen, and Co-Art Producer of Face to Face, Chen brings meticulous craftsmanship and narrative-driven aesthetics to each project. Her work introduces new dimensions to on-screen environments, transforming spaces into powerful storytelling tools that elevate mood, emotion, and viewer immersion. Her creativity and professional proficiency in set and landscape design are unparalleled.In Phantom on the Ice, centered around ice sports, she delved deep into the physical properties of ice surfaces and the changes in light and shadow, transforming the cold arena into an artistic space full of fantasy. By arranging dynamic LED screens around the ice rink, playing light and shadow images closely linked to the plot, and intertwining them with the cold light reflected from the ice, she not only enhanced the depth of the space but also subtly conveyed the emotional ups and downs of the characters through these changes. The ice-sculpted markers and meticulously designed props and decorations made the entire ice rink scene both practical and artistic, creating a tense, thrilling, and dreamy atmosphere for the film, making the audience feel as if they were on the intense ice sports field.Vixen, an annual masterpiece integrating action, suspense, and female empowerment elements, has become a gem in the film industry under Qinmei Chen's masterful creation. The film tells the story of Yang Liu, a senior manager at a security company, who encounters a gang of criminals during an international security technology conference. Facing gender bias in the workplace, emotional entanglements, and life-threatening crises, Yang Liu evolves from a passive victim to an active fighter. Qinmei Chen designed the sets meticulously, aligning with the film's core. In action scenes, she cleverly arranged props and obstacles, enhancing the fluidity and tension of the action sequences. When depicting the characters' inner worlds, she subtly set off their emotions through changes in lighting and color tones. Moreover, with the ingenious arrangement of subtle details that held hidden mysteries, she created a suspenseful atmosphere, immersing the audience in the gripping plot.In Face to Face, Qinmei Chen demonstrated a completely different design style. Based on the film's suspenseful and dramatic core, she carefully crafted each scene. Through ingenious spatial layouts, color selections, and prop arrangements, she created an atmosphere of tension, oppression, and mystery, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the viewing experience and adding rich layers to the film's narrative.Qinmei Chen has profound skills in short film creation, with different styles such as Moments Between the Water, Sunset Cinema, and Atop of the Great Wall, each with its own image tension: either using light and shadow to convey tranquility, exploring narrative reconstruction through wonders, or condensing ancient and modern tension through collision. The style switching of scene service themes highlights a unique exploration of the narrative possibilities in movies.Qinmei Chen's dedication and talent have earned her wide recognition in the industry. Her receipt of the Outstanding Filmmaker Award is not only an affirmation of her comprehensive abilities in film and television production but also a commendation of her outstanding contributions to set and landscape design. She firmly believes that set and landscape design are not merely about building scenes; they are extensions of a film's emotions and themes, and crucial bridges for communicating with the audience. When overseeing projects, she is adept at balancing artistic creation and commercial operation. She respects the laws of artistic creation, providing the team with ample creative space to produce works of artistic value. At the same time, she conducts in-depth market research, adjusting the creative direction and marketing strategies according to the target audience and market trends, thus achieving a win-win situation between art and commerce.From short films to feature films , from breathtaking grand scenes to delicate and intricate small spaces, Qinmei Chen has woven one cinematic dream after another with her wisdom and hands. On the future path of film and television, we have every reason to believe that this persistent dreamweaver of light and shadow will continue to use innovation as her brush and inspiration as her ink, painting even more splendid chapters on the canvas of cinematic aesthetics. She will bring more works full of surprises and touching moments to the audience and inject a continuous stream of vitality into the development of China's film and television industry.

