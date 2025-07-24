SphereCard Empowers Entrepreneurs to Build Credibility and Go Global with One Digital Profile

SphereCard Marketplace displayed on laptop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SphereCard today announced the official launch of its digital identity platform, developed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners establish verified online credibility and streamline client communication through a single, customizable profile.Created in response to growing demand for modern reputation management and flexible networking tools, SphereCard allows users to display verified credentials, share service offerings, and centralize communication with clients and collaborators. The platform serves as a digital marketing card, allowing users to present their professional information in a format that is both accessible and interactive.“The first impression now happens online—and often in seconds,” said Katie Hall, COO of SphereCard. “This platform was developed to help professionals clearly communicate their value, build trust, and support client engagement in a digital-first economy.”Key features include Accreditation , which allows professionals to display verified qualifications, and Reputation Protect, a feedback and rating tool modeled on Net Promoter Score (NPS) frameworks. The platform also offers integrated messaging, voice and video chat, and contact sharing, enabling users to manage conversations and relationships directly from their SphereCard profile.Early adopters have reported measurable improvements in response time and engagement, especially when using SphereCard as their primary point of contact in place of static websites or fragmented social links.The platform is now live and available at https://www.myspherecard.com . Additional feature rollouts and integrations are expected later this year.About SphereCardSphereCard is a digital identity platform designed to help professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses manage their reputation, showcase verified credentials, and communicate with clients through a single online profile. The platform combines verification tools, reputation tracking, and real-time communication to support growth in today’s digital marketplace. It also functions as a modern marketing card, giving users a consistent, shareable digital identity across channels.

