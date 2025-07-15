Speed Emerges as Critical Factor for Startup Survival Amid Record New Business Registrations in Australia

Australian man starting a business using Honcho on his phone on the streets of Sydney Australia. Miralda Ishkhanian, Honcho's Chief Operating Officer

Starting a business in Australia? With 1 in 4 failing in year one, speed isn’t optional - it’s survival.

Starting a business is a stepping stone to running and growing your business. It’s not a place to spend time dilly-dallying or in idle. ” — Miralda Ishkhanian

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia saw 436,018 new businesses launched in the past year, bringing the total number of actively trading businesses to nearly 2.7 million as of 30 June 2024, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Yet almost a quarter of these new ventures are expected to have already closed their doors at the start of this financial year.This reality is placing new focus on a key - but often overlooked - success factor: how fast a business gets off the ground.“In business, time is of the essence,” said Miralda Ishkhanian, COO of Honcho, an online platform that has helped more than 800,000 Australians start up in business. “The faster you can launch your product or service, the greater your odds of success.”Her remarks align with a meta-analysis of 45 global studies published in the Journal of Product Innovation Management, which found a strong link between speed-to-market and new product success. “Fast movers perform better across profitability, quality and market share,” Ishkhanian added. “So when our clients are ready to start a business, Honcho also makes sure it happens ASAP.”Founded in 2008, Honcho introduced one of Australia’s earliest digital-first approaches to business registration - offering an alternative to traditional paperwork and in-person appointments. The company reports that demand has surged among shift workers, parents, regional founders and others who need flexible access to essential services.“Starting a business is a stepping stone to running and growing your business. It’s not a place to spend time dilly-dallying or in idle. There is no business benefit to that,” Ishkhanian said. “So we focus on getting you started as fast as possible so you have a better chance of being successful.”When survival hinges on momentum, it is clear that fast execution isn’t a nice-to-have - it’s a non-negotiable for Australians looking to start a business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.