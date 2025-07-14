Governor Ivey Expands Support to Texas Flood Zones, Deploys Additional Alabama Responders to Texas

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Saturday, following her initial deployment of Alabama Task Force 1 to assist in Texas’ search and rescue efforts, announced additional Alabama firefighters have been deployed to aid in the mission. This second and third wave of support includes responders from the Mountain Brook, Hoover, Guntersville, Vestavia Hills, Decatur and Fort Payne Fire Departments.

Governor Ivey first shared the update Saturday afternoon via social media, reaffirming Alabama’s commitment to assist in the wake of devastating flooding in Texas.

“Alabama’s response to Texas is growing even stronger,” said Governor Ivey. “We are sending more boots on the ground from Central and North Alabama, and these brave men and women are trained, prepared and committed to making a difference. Our state is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Texas in this critical hour. As long as there’s help to be given, Alabama will be in the fight.”

The latest deployment consists of two Type III Swift Water Teams to assist with ongoing search and rescue operations and recovery efforts. With flooding still ongoing and new flooding forecasted, these teams are specially trained and equipped to operate in large-scale flood zones.

The governor continued, “Whether it’s by boat, by rope or by air, these teams are trained to get the job done. They’re answering the call with skill and heart, and I have full confidence they’ll make a meaningful difference on the ground. Alabama stands with Texas – and we’re not letting up.”

Immediately following the storm’s devastation, Governor Ivey aligned state resources so Alabama could swiftly act upon Texas’ call for assistance. Speaking with reporters last week, Governor Ivey reiterated that Alabama stands ready to assist in the ongoing efforts.

The initial team deployed Thursday, July 10, and the additional personnel deployed Saturday, July 12. The two newly deployed task forces operate separately from Task Force I, but all will be engaged in 12-hour periods for up to 14 days.

###