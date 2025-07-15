COAST Autonomous and USF Announce an Academic Partnership to Strengthen Innovation and Talent Pipeline

COAST Autonomous and the University of South Florida Partnership

COAST and the University of South Florida partner to advance autonomous vehicle research, develop digital twin simulations, and train future tech leaders

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COAST Autonomous (COAST) and the University of South Florida (USF) have announced a new strategic academic partnership focused on advancing autonomous vehicle research and community development. This collaboration will leverage COAST’s expertise in advanced autonomous vehicle technology solutions for commercial, industrial, and military sectors—including airports, railroads, ports, and third-party logistics providers—while supporting academic innovation and talent development at USF.COAST and USF will jointly develop research projects to explore how autonomous vehicles are perceived and how they can be effectively deployed to benefit communities. COAST will contribute high-level electronics and autonomous algorithms for installation on passenger vehicles, bringing its proven capabilities in autonomous mobility technologies to the partnership. USF will develop a digital twin environment—an advanced simulation platform—and conduct vehicle-in-the-loop testing to validate autonomous systems in realistic virtual scenarios. Together, the organizations will ensure rigorous, practical validation of new technologies across diverse environments.This partnership is designed to foster innovation and prepare the next generation of technology leaders. Through collaborative research initiatives, curriculum development, and student engagement opportunities, students will gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies. The alliance underscores COAST’s commitment to education and to developing future professionals who can drive progress in technology-driven industries.“This partnership with USF is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence and innovation,” said David Hickey, COAST Chairman & CEO. “While our collaboration with USF is academic in focus, COAST’s track record in delivering solutions for the commercial, industrial, and government sectors demonstrates our unique ability to bridge research with real-world impact—making us an attractive partner for organizations seeking to invest in and collaborate with in the future of autonomous technology.”As a dual-use autonomous vehicle technology company specializing in commercial and industrial applications, COAST has developed industry-leading generative physical AI, robotics, and an autonomous systems stack with contextual awareness, specifically designed to address use cases that are dangerous, dirty, or dull. By integrating this expertise into academic research, COAST aims to both advance knowledge and deliver tangible value to its clients in commercial and government markets.This partnership exemplifies COAST’s dual focus: advancing academic research and delivering robust, practical solutions for complex operational challenges. It also highlights the company’s leadership in both academic and industrial arenas, inviting potential stakeholders to consider the growth opportunities presented by its expanding portfolio of successful technology solutions.About COAST AutonomousCOAST Autonomous is redefining the future of commercial, industrial, and military transportation. With nearly three decades of innovation, COAST specializes in deploying Autonomous Road Machines (ARMs) engineered to meet stringent machine safety standards. Unlike competitors focused solely on general automotive autonomy, COAST delivers ruggedized, infrastructure-independent, and scalable automation designed for real-world applications. Focused on automation, digitalization, and operational efficiency, COAST is leading the transformation of critical industries through high-performance autonomous solutions. Learn more at www.coastautonomous.com About the University of South FloridaThe University of South Florida, a high-impact research university dedicated to student success and committed to community engagement, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. Across campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota-Manatee and USF Health, USF serves approximately 50,000 students who represent nearly 150 different countries. U.S. News & World Report has ranked USF as one of the nation’s top 50 public universities for six consecutive years and, for the second straight year, as the best value university in Florida. In 2023, USF became the first public university in Florida in nearly 40 years to be invited to join the Association of American Universities, a group of the leading 3% of universities in the United States and Canada. With an all-time high of $738 million in research funding in 2024 and a ranking as a top 20 public university for producing new U.S. patents, USF is a leader in solving global problems and improving lives. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu Contact:Aimie Nghiem, VP – Operations & Development; +1(626)838-2469; info@coastautonomous.comCOAST Autonomous and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of COAST Autonomous and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

