Kathy Genovese, Director of Consumer Electronics for NATM, Named Among 'Powerful Women in Consumer Electronics' by TWICE

Kathy Genovese, Director of Consumer Electronics, NATM

Respected industry leader honored for advancing innovation, vendor collaboration, and independent retail success

Kathy's recognition by TWICE Magazine is a proud moment for all of us and a testament to the impact she’s made across the consumer electronics landscape.” — John Riddle, Head of NATM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TWICE Magazine , the voice of the consumer electronics industry, has named Kathy Genovese , Director of Consumer Electronics at the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) Buying Corporation, as one of its inaugural honorees on the "Powerful Women in Consumer Electronics" list. This prestigious recognition celebrates women who are shaping the future of the CE industry through innovation, leadership, and mentorship.With more than two decades of experience in consumer electronics, Kathy Genovese has become a transformative force in retail strategy, vendor relations, and category growth. In her role at NATM, she leads consumer electronics initiatives for one of the nation’s most influential buying groups—comprising 11 of the top independent retailers in the U.S. Together, NATM’s esteemed members across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics and bedding, represent $8.7 billion in buying power.Under Kathy’s leadership, NATM has deepened its relationships with category-defining manufacturers and strengthened its reputation as a buying group that drives innovation and results. She has been instrumental in expanding NATM’s audio business, identifying emerging technologies, and negotiating strategic partnerships that benefit both vendors and members alike.Before joining NATM, Kathy held leadership roles at LG Electronics, Hisense, and Philips, where she was a driving force in product development, merchandising, and retail expansion. Her work helped bring global technology brands into leading U.S. retailers and directly contributed to the growth of the connected home and appliance categories. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Hampshire.Kathy is widely respected for her ability to bridge the gap between retailers and brands, combining sharp business acumen with deep product knowledge and a collaborative spirit. Her strategic influence has positioned NATM—and the independent channel—as a dynamic force in the consumer electronics space.“Kathy’s industry expertise and unwavering dedication to our members and vendor partners have helped redefine what success looks like in the independent retail channel,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM Buying Corporation. “Her recognition by TWICE Magazine is a proud moment for all of us and a testament to the impact she’s made across the consumer electronics landscape.”As a leader, Kathy is equally known for her mentorship and collaborative style—uplifting both her peers and the next generation of industry professionals. Her influence is helping ensure that independent retailers remain competitive in an evolving marketplace.The TWICE Powerful Women in Consumer Electronics initiative celebrates trailblazing professionals who exemplify excellence, purpose, and forward-thinking leadership in the consumer technology space.About NATM Buying CorporationFounded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a premier national buying co-op representing 11 independent regional retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding/mattress sectors. NATM’s members collectively reach over 72% of the U.S. population with a combined buying power of $8.7 billion. The organization coordinates buying and merchandising strategies while fostering an environment for innovation and knowledge exchange. Learn more at www.NATMVendor.com

