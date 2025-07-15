Belfonte Ice Cream Launches New Summer Flavors with a Nod to Nostalgia and Kansas City Roots

Celebrating two limited-time flavors, Belfonte is offering consumers a chance to win in the Scoop the Classics Giveaway! Belfonte Peach Cobbler: Ripe, juicy peach notes blended into rich ice cream, accented by pieces of cobbler-style pastry for a true Southern-inspired treat. Belfonte Lemon Crumb Cake: A cool, creamy nod to classic lemon dessert bars, swirled with crunchy crumbles and bright lemon flavor.

Limited-Time Flavors a Nod to Nostalgia and Kansas City Roots

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Belfonte Dairy, Kansas City’s beloved hometown ice cream maker, invites locals and flavor-seekers alike to rediscover their sweet tooth with two new premium ice cream flavors: Lemon Crumb Cake and Peach Cobbler. Inspired by classic homestyle desserts, these flavors offer a modern scoopable twist on comfort food memories, perfect for hot summer days and backyard gatherings.Since 1969, when founder Sal Belfonte traded in his milkman’s uniform to pursue his dream of making great ice cream, Belfonte has remained rooted in family values and Kansas City pride. In 1985, the company gave Kansas City its first locally owned ice cream and cultured dairy plant, and today the Belfonte name can be found in over 550 supermarkets and 600 foodservice locations across the region.“Belfonte has always been about tradition, family, and flavor,” said Tim Ketcham, General Sales Manager at Belfonte Dairy. “With Lemon Crumb Cake and Peach Cobbler, we’re honoring the comforting desserts many of us grew up with and making them easier than ever to enjoy by the scoop. We’re proud to bring these nostalgic flavors to Kansas City and beyond this summer.”The two new ice cream flavor descriptions:• Lemon Crumb Cake: A cool, creamy nod to classic lemon dessert bars, swirled with crunchy crumbles and bright lemon flavor.• Peach Cobbler: Ripe, juicy peach notes blended into rich ice cream, accented by pieces of cobbler-style pastry for a true Southern-inspired treat.These flavors are available for a limited time at grocers and retailers throughout Kansas City, Wichita, and Tulsa.To celebrate the launch, Belfonte invites fans to visit BelfonteDairy.com/Summer to explore pairing ideas, get inspired for summer fun, and enter the Scoop the Classics Giveaway. The Grand Prize includes a $300 grocery gift card, a Belfonte summer prize pack with a cooler and picnic blanket, Belfonte swag, and $150 in product vouchers and runs through August 17.The campaign celebrates Belfonte’s bold personality and flavor-first storytelling, positioning the brand as the go-to for anyone craving throwback indulgence. From digital advertising to playful social content, Belfonte is bringing Kansas City “Like Grandma Used to Make — Only Colder.”About Belfonte DairySince 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has been delighting families with rich, delicious dairy products — all crafted in the heart of Kansas City. Committed to quality and tradition, Belfonte proudly uses the finest local milk to ensure every scoop, spoonful, and bite delivers farm-fresh flavor and creamy perfection. From ice cream and yogurt to dips and more, Belfonte brings joy to tables across Kansas City and throughout the region.For more information, visit BelfonteDairy.com. Media contact:

