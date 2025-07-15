From Author Jake Pixley Comes The Long Awaited Book, The Candy Profile II Where Books Are Sold on 10/01/2025

Only one can remain.

OZARK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkansas based two-time #1 best-selling author and Executive Producer; Jake Pixley is set to release the second book of the Candy Profile series on 10/01/2025.The first book of the Candy Profile was in the first five chapters, based on a true story. The very intense thriller about a serial killer and detective developing the new profiling system at the same time was a huge success. Part two of the series expands on the candy profile while providing nonstop action from unforgettable characters.“What would the world be like without the character Donny Donovan. As the series continues, the main characters will continue to be elevated along with the sheer intensity,” the author was quoted as saying. There is little doubt this thriller is set to rival some of the most popular thrillers ever produced. The author went on to say, “As an author, there comes a time you just have to give fans what they want, and what they want is a continuation of the candy profile.”Although the details of the plot have largely been kept a secret to protect the story, THE CANDY PROFILE has an established fan base. This is partly due to the candy profile being a new type of profiling system. The title comes from the correlation between taste and behavior/personality traits. According to the people who participated in the study groups, the candy profile perfectly determined behavioral patterns.Executive Producer and Author, Jake Pixley hasn’t ruled out the possibility of THE CANDY PROFILE going on the big screen. “It will be up to demand from readers if the story goes into production,” Jake said. A search is underway to find the right production team to take on this project.THE CANDY PROFILE II will be a perfect book for Halloween. Author Jake Pixley has confirmed this series will continue to be based on a Halloween time frame. THE CANDY PROFILE II is set to release on 10/01/2025 where books are sold.There is much anticipation as the release date for THE CANDY PROFILE II draws near. The third part of the story is set to release in October 2027. With new developments in the candy profiling system, readers are certainly in for a treat. Now it will be up to readers and the film industry as to how far THE CANDY PROFILE series will go.

