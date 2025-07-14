Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 14, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 14, 2025 Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Vials incorrectly labelled as Penicillin G Potassium for Injection contain Cefazolin for Injection Company Name: Sandoz, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cefazolin for Injection, USP, 1 gm vial

“This is an update to the Company Statement issued on June 27, 2025, to include one additional lot.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Princeton, NJ – July 14, 2025 – Sandoz, Inc. (“Sandoz”) is initiating a voluntary nationwide recall expansion of one additional lot of Cefazolin for Injection, USP, 1 gram per vial. The lot is being recalled due to a customer complaint indicating that four (4) vials incorrectly labelled as Penicillin G Potassium for Injection, USP, 20 million Units were included in cartons (25 vials per carton) of Cefazolin for Injection, USP 1 gram per vial product. Sandoz has confirmed that the vials incorrectly labelled as Penicillin G Potassium for Injection contain Cefazolin for Injection, USP, 1 gram per vial.

Risk Statement: There is a reasonable probability that the inadvertent administration of cefazolin injection following dosing recommendation of penicillin G potassium injection due to mislabeling may pose serious and potentially life-threatening adverse health consequences, including lack of efficacy leading to less than optimal treatment of severe infections, antibiotic resistance, adverse reactions, severe allergic reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis), drug interactions, and delayed recovery.

To date, Sandoz has not received any reports of adverse events or injuries related to the product mislabeling. Sandoz has received a complaint of administration of the incorrectly labelled product to a patient.

Lots impacted by the voluntary recall and its expansion:

Product Name Vial NDC Carton NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Distributor Cefazolin for Injection, USP

(25 by 1g vials) 0781-3451-70 0781-3451-96 PG4360 2027-NOV Sandoz GmbH Sandoz Inc Penicillin G Potassium for Injection, USP 0781-6136-94 N/A PG4360 2027-NOV Sandoz GmbH Sandoz Inc Cefazolin for Injection, USP

(25 by 1g vials) 0781-3451-70 0781-3451-96 PG4362 2027-NOV Sandoz GmbH Sandoz Inc Penicillin G Potassium for Injection, USP 0781-6136-94 N/A PG4362 2027-NOV Sandoz GmbH Sandoz Inc

Cefazolin for Injection USP is used for the treatment of infections caused by certain bacteria in many different parts of the body including the treatment of pneumonia. Cefazolin for Injection USP can also be used to prevent infections, before and after surgery. Antibacterial drugs like Cefazolin for Injection USP treat only bacterial infections. They do not treat viral infections. Cefazolin for Injection USP is indicated for adult, elderly, pediatric patients, including newborn term infants.

Penicillin G Potassium for Injection is indicated in the treatment of certain serious infections including septicemia, skin and wound infections. It is also approved for the treatment of diphtheria, community-acquired pneumonia, peritonitis, meningitis/brain abscesses, osteomyelitis, infections of the genital tract, anthrax, tetanus, gas gangrene, listeriosis, pasteurellosis, rat bite fever, fusospirochetes, actinomycosis, complications in gonorrhea and syphilis and Lyme. To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain effectiveness of Penicillin G Potassium for Injection, USP and other antibacterial drugs, Penicillin G Potassium for Injection, USP should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria. Penicillin G Potassium for Injection is indicated for use in adults, adolescents, children, pediatric, newborn infants and preterm infants.

Although both Cefazolin and Penicillin G Potassium belong to the beta-lactam group of antibiotics, they are indicated for different types of infections, and the spectrum of susceptible organisms also differs. Additionally, while the patient populations overlap, each medicine has specific on-label distinct groups, and the dosing regimens may differ, as well.

Sandoz is notifying its customers by letter and is arranging for return of the recalled product. The product being recalled was shipped to select wholesalers for further distribution nationwide. Healthcare providers and customers who have this product should immediately stop use of this lot only and contact Sedgwick, the Sandoz Reverse Distributor, directly by phone at (844) 265-7409 or by email at Sandoz5615@sedgwick.com.

For questions about the recall process, please call Sedgwick at (844) 265-7409 between the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday - Friday (EST).

Please report any adverse reactions by calling Sandoz at (800) 525-8747. Customer service agents are available from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM (EST), Monday-Friday, except on national holidays.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

