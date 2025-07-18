Global Better-for-You Snacks Market to Reach USD 70.3 Billion by 2035

Better-for-you Snacks Market

Better-for-you Snacks Market Analysis, By Product Type (Cereal & Granola Bars, Dried Fruits & Nuts, and Others), By Ingredients

MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global better-for-you snacks market is expected to reach USD 70.3 billion by 2035, up from USD 32.7 billion in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), The increasing consumer shift toward healthier lifestyles, coupled with rising awareness of nutritional intake, is significantly boosting demand for better-for-you (BFY) snack options. These snacks, which include low-fat, low-sugar, high-protein, gluten-free, and plant-based alternatives, are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers seeking guilt-free indulgence.The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues has accelerated the consumption of nutritious snack products. Additionally, the rise of fitness culture and preventive healthcare has fueled demand for products that offer functional benefits beyond traditional snacking. Better-for-you snacks are increasingly viewed as convenient yet wholesome options that align with busy modern lifestyles and dietary goals.Urban populations, particularly millennials and Gen Z consumers, are driving innovation and demand in the market. These demographics prefer snacks made from clean-label ingredients, natural sweeteners, and minimal processing. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by launching innovative product lines with added health benefits, such as protein-packed bars, superfood-based chips, and fiber-rich baked snacks. The shift in retail dynamics, with growing popularity of e-commerce and health-focused specialty stores, has also enhanced product visibility and accessibility.Better-for-you snacks are widely distributed through supermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, and health food outlets. Key product categories include cereal & granola bars, dried fruits & nuts, trail mixes, vegetable & legume chips, and low-calorie baked goods. There is a clear shift from indulgent snacks to mindful eating, and better-for-you snacks are at the center of this evolution. Brands that invest in functional formulations, clean ingredients, and transparent labeling will be the frontrunners in this space," notes a Fact.MR analyst.Better-for-You Snacks Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth Drivers:The Fact.MR report highlights robust market expansion, driven by rising consumer preference for healthful alternatives to conventional snacks. Growth is also supported by a surge in demand for plant-based and organic products, along with regulatory backing for nutritional transparency and front-of-pack labeling. Increasing disposable income and greater access to information about food ingredients are enabling consumers to make informed choices.Brands are differentiating themselves by offering allergen-free, non-GMO, and keto- or paleo-friendly snacks, addressing various dietary needs. Fortified snacks with added vitamins, minerals, or probiotics are also gaining market attention. Technological advances in food processing and packaging are further enabling manufacturers to preserve taste and texture while reducing fat, sugar, and salt content. As a result, BFY snacks are no longer niche items but are becoming mainstream staples in households across the globe.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global better-for-you snacks market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.* North America is expected to hold 34.7% of the global market share in 2024, with the United States accounting for nearly 80% of the regional market.* The European better-for-you snacks market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034, led by countries like Germany and the United Kingdom.* Plant-based snacks dominate the product segment, with a share of 37.5% in 2024.* Online sales channels are gaining strong momentum and are expected to contribute 28.6% of the total market revenue by 2034.* The market in East Asia, led by China and Japan, is valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.Better-for-You Snacks Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the better-for-you snacks market include General Mills, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Company, Unilever PLC, Mondelez International, and The Hain Celestial Group. These companies are heavily investing in R&D to launch innovative products with improved nutritional profiles. Better-for-You Snacks Market Key Companies Profiled:* General Mills* Nestlé S.A.* PepsiCo Inc.* Kellogg Company* Unilever PLC* Mondelez International* The Hain Celestial Group* KIND Snacks* Nature's Path Foods* Rhythm Superfoods* Calbee Inc.

Better-for-You Snacks Industry News:* In February 2024, PepsiCo launched a new range of better-for-you chips under its Lay's brand featuring lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas as base ingredients.* In April 2024, Kellogg's unveiled plant-based snack bars fortified with adaptogens to promote stress relief and mental wellness.* In June 2024, Mondelez International acquired a minority stake in a health snack start-up focused on gut-friendly prebiotic snacks. 

