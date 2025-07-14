Parham Zar, Managing Director of EDSI, addresses U.S. surrogacy and citizenship protections for global families.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As international questions grow around U.S. surrogacy and citizenship policy, Parham Zar, founder and Managing Director of the Egg Donor and Surrogacy Institute (EDSI), offers clarity to families abroad.

Zar confirms that global demand for U.S. surrogacy remains strong and is driven by legitimate medical need, not political or immigration motives.

“Many families turn to U.S. surrogacy because of real fertility challenges,” said Zar. “They’re looking for legal clarity, ethical safeguards, and access to the best medical care in the world.”

Families Choose the U.S. for Medical and Legal Protection

According to EDSI, more than half of its intended parents are based outside the United States. Many have faced IVF failure, pregnancy loss, or health conditions that make carrying a child unsafe.

These families turn to the U.S. for three reasons: legal parentage recognition, ethical frameworks that protect everyone involved, and access to leading fertility clinics.

“California is one of the few places in the world where international intended parents can pursue surrogacy legally, obtain pre-birth parentage orders, and work with top clinics,” said Zar.

Legal Framework for International Families Is Still Strong

Despite political headlines, the legal structure around surrogacy and citizenship remains stable in 2025. Under the 14th Amendment, children born on U.S. soil are guaranteed citizenship at birth. Additionally, in states like California, intended parents are legally named in court orders before the child is born.

“When families follow the right process, they are fully protected,” said Zar. “We work closely with trusted reproductive law firms to make sure parents receive legal recognition without fear of delay or scrutiny.”

Surrogacy Trends from EDSI’s 2025 Report

Key data from the EDSI 2025 Surrogacy Trends Report shows that international interest in U.S. surrogacy remains high.

Key Insights from EDSI's 2025 Surrogacy Trends Report

- Global Demand: 52 percent of EDSI intended parents come from outside the U.S.

- Surrogate Pay: First-time surrogates in California receive over $110,000 on average

- Inclusive Access: One-third of EDSI intended parents identify as LGBTQ+

- Infrastructure: All cases are coordinated with licensed IVF clinics and reproductive attorneys

The report shows that international parents are not exploiting legal loopholes but instead seeking a structured and ethical process.

“This is not about shortcuts,” Zar emphasized. “It’s a legally protected pathway for loving families who need support.”

Guidance for Families Considering U.S. Surrogacy

Parents considering U.S. surrogacy are encouraged to work with reputable agencies and legal experts. While California remains the gold standard for surrogacy, several other U.S. states also offer favorable legal protections.

Zar recommends starting with a consultation that includes a legal overview and medical intake.

“We believe in transparency,” said Zar. “Families should feel confident, informed, and fully supported from start to finish.”

About Parham Zar

Parham Zar is the founder and Managing Director of the Egg Donor and Surrogacy Institute (EDSI), based in Los Angeles. With over 20 years of experience in third-party reproduction, he has helped more than 1,500 families grow through surrogacy.

A trusted surrogacy expert and advocate, Parham specializes in international family building, LGBTQ+ parent coordination, and ethical cross-border fertility care. He works closely with top reproductive attorneys and IVF clinics to guide intended parents through a safe, supported, and legally sound journey to parenthood.

Parham is available for media interviews and expert commentary on U.S. surrogacy law, fertility access for global families, and the future of assisted reproduction.

Learn more in Parham Zar’s full U.S. surrogacy and citizenship breakdown.



