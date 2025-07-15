ARMOR® and Teams Plus Partner to Improve Outbound Call Integrity and Brand Reputation

ARMOR® and Teams Plus partner to improve outbound call integrity Comprehensive call deliverability solution On-demand multi-carrier number testing

Teams Plus customers gain access to spam detection, number remediation, and AI-powered insights to improve call outcomes and reputation.

Partnering with ARMOR® gives our customers access to a groundbreaking layer of protection — one that directly improves visibility, trust, and call outcomes.” — Sydney Huggins

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhoneBurner, the company behind the ARMORsolution, today announced a strategic partnership with Teams Plus, a platform purpose-built to help businesses communicate more effectively and compliantly through their existing communication applications. Through this collaboration, ARMORcall deliverability and number reputation technology becomes available to a broader audience of users — empowering more organizations to protect their phone numbers, reach more contacts, and reduce compliance risk.Teams Plus customers now gain access to real-time number testing, spam detection, and expert remediation — all without requiring changes to their existing dialers, carriers, or infrastructure. As spam tagging and number mislabeling continue to threaten connection rates and brand trust, this partnership offers a timely solution.“Teams Plus is a forward-thinking partner that understands what today’s outbound teams are up against,” said Chris Sorensen, CEO of PhoneBurner. “Together, we’re equipping Teams Plus’ clients with the tools performance-driven, compliance-conscious businesses need to communicate with confidence.”The partnership also includes access to ARMORanalytics and ARTHUR, a first-of-its-kind AI Answer Rate Technician that synthesizes call performance data, identifies patterns and anomalies, and surfaces actionable insights to help teams fine-tune their strategies and drive more successful conversations.“Our customers count on us to deliver secure, compliant, and high-performing communication tools,” said Sydney Huggins, Client Success Manager at Teams Plus. “Partnering with ARMORgives our customers access to a groundbreaking layer of protection — one that directly improves visibility, trust, and call outcomes.”ARMORcontinues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships with platforms and MSPs that prioritize call integrity, compliance, and customer connection. This collaboration with Teams Plus reflects a shared commitment to helping modern organizations overcome deliverability challenges and build more trusted outreach.About ARMORThe ARMORsolution is a powerful call deliverability platform developed by PhoneBurner , a leading provider of outbound communication software. Designed for maximum compatibility, ARMORtechnology helps businesses protect their phone numbers from spam flags and other reputation threats — without requiring changes to their carrier, dialer, or infrastructure. Learn more at ARMORDial.com About Teams PlusTeams Plus builds proprietary applications to elevate the Microsoft Teams voice experience, with integrated solutions for texting, number management, call recording, analytics, consent management, and more. Every feature is purpose-built to enhance Teams functionality and support secure, compliant communication. Learn more at TeamsPlus.com

