College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Reopens in Oklahoma City as OKC Booms with Development

Chad Jacob, College HUNKS franchise owner College HUNKS Reopens in OKC

New Owner Rises from the Ground Up with a Passion for Empowering Others

Just like the Oklahoma City Thunder’s inspiring win, Chad is a champion who leads with heart. He’s proof that you don’t need a college degree or perfect circumstances to succeed.” — Nick Friedman, College HUNKS Co-Founder

OKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, a nationally recognized, purpose-driven company, is celebrating the reopening of its Oklahoma City location with plans for expansion and creating new jobs—as the metro area continues to surge in growth and development.

“When I saw the opportunity to do business in Oklahoma City, I jumped on it,” said Chad Jacob, owner of OKC College HUNKS. “This is one of the most exciting places in the country right now, with a new world-class arena coming and OKC’s role in global sports growing, including hosting Olympic events in 2028. It’s the perfect time to invest in this city.”

Chad Jacob’s journey began from the ground up. After spending decades working as a mover himself, everything changed with a chance encounter at a Tampa Bay Rays game. He happened to sit next to the founders of College HUNKS, who after hearing about his experience, encouraged him to take a leap of faith and open his own franchise.

Chad maxed out nine credit cards to buy his first franchise, and never looked back.

Today, he owns two of the company’s top-performing locations in Sarasota, Florida, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, generating more than $8 million in annual revenue. Now, with the reopening of Oklahoma City, Chad is making company history as the first franchisee to operate three locations.

“It’s only fitting that Chad is taking the reins in a city of champions,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS. “Just like the Oklahoma City Thunder’s inspiring win, Chad is a champion who leads with heart. He’s proof that you don’t need a college degree or perfect circumstances to succeed—what matters most is hustle, attitude, and surrounding yourself with a winning team.”

Joining Chad’s winning team in Oklahoma City is Ethan Bell, who will serve as General Manager. Bell began as a mover at Chad’s Sarasota location and steadily rose through the ranks to become a top-performing sales consultant and manager.

“I know firsthand what it means to be given an opportunity and to earn your way up,” Chad said. “Now, I’m focused on paying that forward.

Founded nearly 20 years ago by two college friends, College HUNKS stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service. With over 200 franchises nationwide, the company is on a mission to “Move the World” through exceptional service, meaningful employment, and community impact. That impact includes:

-Over 5 million meals donated through a partnership with U.S. Hunger (two meals for every job completed)

-Helping victims of domestic violence move to safety

-Donating or recycling up to 70% of hauled items, supporting nonprofits like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity

For Chad, it’s not just about business, but about making a difference. From helping with hurricane cleanup in Florida to sponsoring youth sports teams in Michigan, he’s always ready to roll up his sleeves and pitch in.

“Moving is one of the most stressful experiences people go through,” said Chad. “Being the person they can count on, that’s what keeps me going. That’s why I stuck with it. It’s not just a job. It's a calling.”

For more information about Oklahoma City HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/ or call (405) 236-2103.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.