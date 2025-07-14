Kenny Flowers Named Chief Deputy Secretary of Commerce

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley has appointed Kenny Flowers to serve as the new Chief Deputy Secretary for the Department of Commerce, assuming leadership of key operational areas and strategic initiatives, effective August 1, 2025.

Flowers, a seasoned economic and community development leader, brings a deep commitment to North Carolina’s people and places, with a particular passion for supporting rural communities. For the past eight years, he has served as the Assistant Secretary for the Department’s Rural Economic Development Division, where his leadership helped transform the economic landscape in communities across the state.

Since 2017, Flowers and his team have supported the creation of more than 28,000 new jobs and have helped direct over $715 million in grant funding to rural communities to support infrastructure, site development, downtown revitalization, and other critical economic development needs.

“In every corner of the state, and especially in our rural counties, Kenny Flowers has built trust, delivered results, and helped create opportunities where they’re needed most,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “His vision, collaborative spirit, and proven track record make him the ideal choice to serve as Chief Deputy Secretary, as we work to build a stronger economy for all North Carolinians.”

In his new role, Flowers will help lead the Department’s strategic operations and programs, working closely with internal teams, local partners, and state leaders to drive economic growth, support workforce development, and advance the state’s competitiveness.

"I am thrilled to return to the Commerce team and eager to support the great work being done under the leadership of Secretary Lilley and Governor Stein,” said Flowers. “Commerce plays a critical role in the overall economic development success of our state. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow the amazing partnerships we have with state, local, and industry leaders that make North Carolina the best state for business in the country.”

A native of Anson County, Flowers brings both personal connection and professional experience to his work in rural development. Prior to his appointment as Assistant Secretary in 2017, he served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Community and Regional Development at East Carolina University, where he launched initiatives such as the Municipal Management and Innovation Initiative and the ECU Rural Community Consortium, engaging university resources to support small towns across eastern North Carolina.

Earlier in his career, Flowers served as Director of Rural Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and as Fiscal Analyst to the Appropriations Subcommittee for Education at the North Carolina General Assembly.

Flowers holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Flowers succeeds Jordan Whichard in the role, who contributed nearly a decade of public service to the state of North Carolina.