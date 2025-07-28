MatchRite Care and Synovient Launch Healthcare Data Marketplace to Empower Patients and Researchers

Chris Jones, CEO, MatchRite Care

Joint platform enables secure, compliant sharing of health data with compensation for patients

Our collaboration... gives patients something they’ve never had before: control of their data and compensation for sharing it. Finally, control of healthcare data is back in the hands of the patient.” — Chris Jones, CEO of MatchRite Care

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchRite Care™ and Synovient™ are pleased to announce WellWorth™, an industry-defining healthcare marketplace solution that empowers patients to share in the value of their own health data securely and on their own terms, as well as allow clinical researchers to ethically source data for their studies. This offering, the result of their innovative partnership, revolutionizes how patients control and profit from their healthcare. It merges MatchRite Care’s interoperable health data engine Ritecare Connect™ with Synovient’s HEALIX™ platform, enabling decentralized clinical trials and data monetization, giving patients transparency, control, and monetary compensation for their data.

Until now, patients have not had true visibility into how their healthcare data is being used and shared, and they haven’t been compensated for use of their data for clinical research in this $84 billion healthcare data market opportunity. WellWorth™ is first of its kind to offer not only payments directly to patients for their healthcare data but also allows patients to opt-in to research participation and control the type of data they share. All exchanges of patient data are secure, HIPAA compliant, and adhere to the selected usage rights embedded with the data. Every consent, license, and access are recorded on an immutable blockchain for legal and regulatory transparency and compliance.

“We’re excited to be partnering with MatchRite Care in bringing a solution to market that changes the future of healthcare,” said Jeff Marek, CEO and founder of Synovient Inc, “It’s brought about an evolution of not only EHR and marketplace technology, but a foundational shift in the patient’s role in owning and managing their healthcare data.” Chris Jones, CEO and founder of MatchRite Care said, “Our collaboration with Synovient gives patients something they’ve never had before: control of their data and compensation for sharing it. Finally, control of healthcare data is back in the hands of the patient.”

WellWorth™ is available now to patients currently using Matchrite Care for their patient records. MatchRite Care is integrated with 90% of major US health systems. More information can be found at matchritecare.com.

About MatchRite Care

Based out of Kansas City, MO, MatchRite Care is dedicated to transforming the culture of healthcare by giving everyone secure, unified access to their medical information. MatchRite Care’s solution integrates with third-party systems, enhancing interoperability and supporting clinical research studies by allowing patients to share their information, helping to improve access to patient care, eliminate unnecessary admin overhead, and improve care quality. MatchRite Care remains committed to putting the patient back at the center of their health journey.

For more information, visit: www.matchritecare.com.

About Synovient Inc.

Synovient’s mission is to empower everyone with clear ownership of their digital assets and the ability to protect, control and profit from them. With breakthrough technology that verifies data provenance, controls and tracks usage, enforces compliance, and allows for data monetization, Synovient empowers its partners to operate with trust, transparency, and agility while helping them unlock new revenue streams.

For more information, visit: www.synovient.com.

