First-of-Its-Kind Contact Lens Designed to Treat Astigmatism and Age-Related Vision Loss Now Available in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astigmatism or blurred vision affects about 50% of the population, making it one of the most common vision conditions. As people with astigmatism reach their 40s and beyond, they often face a new challenge: presbyopia, or age-related vision loss. That typically means juggling multiple solutions, like adding reading glasses or switching from daily contact lenses to reusables, which can be frustrating and costly. Now that is changing.

In a breakthrough in vision technology, there is now a first-of-its-kind, daily disposable contact lens that corrects both astigmatism and presbyopia in one lens. Optometrist Dr. Keylee Brown talks about this new technology innovation that offers new choices for contact lens wearers and is expected to change the future of vision care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.acuvue.com/en-us/oasys-max

