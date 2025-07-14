ENDURO™ DR by Turner Imaging Systems. Shown here: the lightweight ES90 X-ray source, wireless detector, remote exposure switch, and integrated PC with imaging software — a fully portable solution built for diverse care environments.

Introducing ENDURO™ DR — Portable Imaging for Modern Care Settings #PortableXray #Radiology #HealthcareInnovation

With ENDURO™ DR, we're not just improving radiography. We are redefining where and how it can happen. This innovation brings diagnostic confidence to the frontlines of care.” — Mike Orthner, VP Product Development

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner Imaging Systems Launches ENDURO™ DR: A New Era in Portable Digital Radiography

Turner Imaging Systems proudly announces the commercial release of ENDURO™ DR, a portable X-ray platform engineered to deliver high-quality diagnostic imaging at the point of care. With its compact size, rapid deployment, and fully wireless operation, ENDURO™ DR enables clinicians to perform high-quality radiographic imaging virtually anywhere — eliminating the need for dedicated, lead-lined X-ray rooms.

Redefining Radiology

Radiography has traditionally been limited to fixed installations requiring dedicated imaging rooms and hardwired power, or mobile x-ray systems that remain bulky and difficult to maneuver. ENDURO™ DR redefines that model by delivering full digital radiographic capability in a lightweight, battery-operated system. It sets up in under a minute, captures high-resolution images in seconds, and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows.

Two Configurations. One Mission.

ENDURO™ DR is offered in two advanced models to meet a wide range of clinical needs:

ENDURO™ DR ES70 is optimized for extremity imaging and high mobility. With an exceptionally compact build and efficient power usage, the ES70 is ideal for podiatry, sports medicine, and mobile clinical settings.

ENDURO™ DR ES90 is designed for full-body imaging with higher-output power, digital technique display, and adjustable collimation. The ES90 is purpose-built for urgent care facilities, emergency departments, correctional healthcare, and field medical operations.

Both systems feature cordless operation, lithium-ion battery power, and optional glass-free detector technology. These features enhance durability, extend runtime, and reduce system weight for demanding environments.

Expanding Access to Care

ENDURO™ DR is designed for use across diverse care environments including orthopedic practices, urgent care facilities, skilled nursing centers, and humanitarian medical missions. Its cordless design allows diagnostic imaging in remote and underserved locations, supporting clinicians where traditional systems fall short.

“With ENDURO™ DR, we're not just improving radiography. We are redefining where and how it can happen,” said Mike Orthner, Vice President of Product Development at Turner Imaging Systems. “This innovation brings diagnostic confidence to the frontlines of care.”

As healthcare delivery continues to shift toward mobility and point-of-care diagnostics, ENDURO™ DR stands out as a category-defining solution that meets the growing demand for portable, precise, and efficient imaging.

About Turner Imaging Systems

Turner Imaging Systems designs and manufactures advanced portable imaging solutions used across a wide range of care environments. With SMART‑C® and ENDURO™ DR, Turner continues to lead the evolution of mobile radiography — delivering powerful, compact solutions that meet today’s demand for accessible, point-of-care imaging.

Follow federal, local, and institutional regulations for X-ray imaging use and radiation safety protection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.