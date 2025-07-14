Vitrified Tiles Market Set to Hit $757.0 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Urbanization & Infrastructure Growth

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2020, the global market size for vitrified tiles reached $448.6 billion, and it is anticipated to grow to $757.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a 5.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2030. The gradual upward trajectory of the global vitrified tiles market is expected to persist in the foreseeable future. The expansion of the construction sector, fueled by a robust demand for high-end flooring and wall tiles, stands out as a major driving force for the vitrified tiles market. These tiles offer an appealing flooring option that is easy to clean, economically viable, low maintenance, and resistant to scratches, stains, moisture, and dust. Vitrified tiles serve as a practical substitute for marble and granite flooring, especially in outdoor settings due to their water and stain resistance. Composed of clay, quartz, feldspar, and silica, these tiles are crafted through hydraulic pressing, resulting in a smooth and aesthetically pleasing surface. The heightened need for both residential and non-residential constructions has significantly impacted the vitrified tiles market, with these tiles finding application in the floors and walls of buildings. With increasing incomes spurred by economic development, coupled with rising population and urbanization, the demand for construction in various regions has surged.Rise in urbanization & industrialization in developing countries, surge in expenditure on home remodeling, and developments in the construction sector drive the growth of the global vitrified tiles market. By distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.Renowned for their finished surface and stylish appearance, vitrified tiles are extensively incorporated in new residential constructions. The market for vitrified tiles is anticipated to grow due to heightened demand for characteristics such as moisture and dust resistance in both residential and commercial settings. Key industry players are actively engaged in producing cutting-edge and visually appealing vitrified tiles for such applications. For example, in February 2021, Casalgrande Padana introduced the Metropolis series, a new porcelain stoneware tile series available in eight distinct colors (almond, graphite, grey, mud, sand, silver, and white) and various sizes.

Top Players:
Key companies profiled in the vitrified tiles market report include ABK Group, Altaeco S.p.A, Aparna Enterprises Ltd, Asian Granito India Limited, Casalgrande Padana spa, Ceramica Del Conca spa, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Lamosa Group, Mohawk Industries, Inc., and SCG Ceramics.

Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging vitrified tiles market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, glazed vitrified tiles segment dominated the vitrified tiles market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
• By application, the floor tiles registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Non-residential sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the vitrified tiles market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understandcompetitive outlook of the vitrified tiles industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth vitrified tiles market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030. 