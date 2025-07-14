AI in Medical Imaging Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " AI in Medical Imaging Market Growing at 32.1% CAGR | Reach USD 29.8 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global AI in medical imaging market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2023 to 2032.The most prominent factors that drive AI in medical imaging market growth are increase in use of AI in radiology, and increasing demand for AI-powered CT. However, the rise in costs of AI in medical imaging hampers the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the high amounts of funding from AI companies and gain in product approvals is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the AI in medical imaging market growth during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 330 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12693 AI-powered technologies assist radiologists in detecting subtle abnormalities and patterns, reducing the risk of errors and enhancing diagnostic accuracy. Moreover, these tools expedite processes, allowing radiologists to concentrate on complex cases requiring human expertise. However, as AI continues to advance in the medical imaging sector, issues like data privacy, regulatory compliance, and interoperability remain crucial considerations. Striking the right balance between harnessing AI's potential and adhering to ethical and regulatory standards will be pivotal in realizing the market's full potential.Competitive Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in AI in medical imaging industry that have been provided in the report include Siemens, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Aidoc, Butterfly Network, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Arterys Inc., and ICAD Inc. These key players have adopted several strategies such as new product launches and development, acquisition, partnership, and collaboration and business expansion to increase their market share in the global AI in medical imaging market forecast.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12693 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in medical imaging market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominant status throughout the forecast timeframe. This is because the region is in the mature stage of adopting the technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 34.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to advancing technology and increasing healthcare needs.Based on technology, the deep learning segment generated major share in 2022 accounting for nearly half of the global AI in medical imaging market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Deep learning in AI has had an immense effect on the medical imaging sector owing to its ability to improve the precision of diagnostics, automate image processing, and assist the early diagnosis of disease. In the context of the medical imaging industry, "computer vision" refers to the use of sophisticated image processing and analysis methods supported by AI. However, the computer vision segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.9% from 2023 to 2032, as these AI-driven solutions improve image interpretation's effectiveness and precision, allowing healthcare workers to take more informed decisions and identify problems early.On the basis of application, the breast imaging segment garnered the major share in 2022 accounting for nearly one-third of the global AI in medical imaging market revenue. Breast imaging applications in AI within the medical imaging market encompass a range of technologies and techniques that utilize artificial intelligence to assist in the analysis, interpretation, and management of breast-related medical images. On the other hand, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are utilized in the medical imaging industry's orthopedic application to evaluate and comprehend medical images associated with musculoskeletal problems. The orthopedics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 35% from 2023 to 2032, as artificial intelligence aids in the precise diagnosis and planning of treatments for problems such as spinal diseases.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-medical-imaging-market/purchase-options Key Developments/Strategies:In Jane 2023, GE Healthcare announced that its new deep learning (DL) technology would reduce the time required for an MRI. cutting-edge picture acquisition accelerator, known as Sonic DL, may cut scan times by as much as 83% and even catch the motion of a single cardiac contraction in real-time.In November 2022, In order to offer better patient care at reduced costs, Nuance Communications, Inc. and NVIDIA announced a partnership that for the first time places AI-based diagnostic tools in the hands of radiologists and other clinicians at scale.Covid-19 ScenarioThe Covid-19 pandemic served as a spur for improvements in the market for AI in medical imaging. It promoted partnerships between AI developers, medical researchers, and healthcare organizations, speeding up research and development activities.The market for AI in medical imaging was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The crisis accelerated the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging processes and sparked innovation, paving the path for better and more efficient healthcare solutions in the post-pandemic period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 