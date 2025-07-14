With Millions of Boomers Aging, PTASchoolsNearMe.com Launches to Bridge the Healthcare Education Gap

PTASchoolsNearMe.com - Find and Compare PT Assistant and PT Aide Programs PTASchoolsNearMe.com Logo Leadsurance Logo

PTASchoolsNearMe.com makes it easy to find accredited physical therapist assistant and aide programs as the U.S. sees a historic rise in senior healthcare needs

For over a decade through our work with hundreds of colleges we've seen firsthand how many great PTA programs struggle to attract students, even as job demand skyrockets. So, we built PTASchoolsNearme" — Keller Tiemann

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of baby boomers entering retirement age, the U.S. is facing a critical shortage of Physical Therapist Assistants (PTAs) and support staff to meet rising healthcare needs. A new website, PTASchoolsNearMe.com , has launched to help close this gap by streamlining the process for students to discover and enroll in accredited PTA and Physical Therapy Aide (PT Aide) programs across the country.PTASchoolsNearMe.com is the first platform dedicated to location-based listings for PTA and PT Aide programs. With over 390 verified schools, including local campuses and online options, it helps students compare admissions requirements, tuition costs, accreditation status, and career outcomes in one fast, mobile-friendly place.Why It Matters:- The number of Americans aged 65+ is projected to nearly double to 95 million by 2060 (Population Reference Bureau)- PTA jobs are expected to grow 26% by 2032, with 25,000 new job openings each year, over 4 times faster growth than the national average (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)- Many accredited PTA programs report difficulty filling seats, limiting the healthcare workforce (APTA)“For over a decade through our work with hundreds of colleges we’ve seen firsthand how many great PTA programs struggle to attract students, even as job demand skyrockets.” said Keller Tiemann, founder of Leadsurance , the agency behind PTASchoolsNearMe.com. “We created this platform to bridge that gap and connect motivated students with the programs that need them, quickly and effectively.”Key features of ptaschoolsnearme.com include:- 100% Free to use, no signup required and no privacy concerns or data storing- Geolocation-based search that filters PT Assistant and PT Aide programs by state- Detailed school profile pages with IPEDS, CAPTE, and student review data- Blazing-fast performance with rich content like interactive maps and embedded videos- Mobile-optimized design for easy browsing on phones and tablets- Educational content about PTA vs. PT Aide roles and career pathsWith PTA jobs growing at more than four times the national average, PTASchoolsNearMe.com tackles the under-enrollment issue in accredited programs, helping ensure students can enter the field quickly and that the healthcare system gets the skilled professionals it urgently needs.To learn more or start searching for a school, visit: https://ptaschoolsnearme.com/ About Leadsurance:Leadsurance is a performance-based marketing agency specializing in higher education. With over a decade of experience working with colleges and universities across the U.S., the agency uses data-driven strategies to help schools fill program seats in high-demand fields like healthcare and technology.

