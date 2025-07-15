BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Applauds Emmo Fittipaldi’s F2 Signing and Honors F1 Legacy at Goodwood 2025

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Emmerson and Emmo Fittipaldi - 2025 BGEB - Proud Sponsor of BIBO Park Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

F2-bound Emmo to race in Netherlands and Belgium as his father Emerson joins F1 legends at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“This is more than a racing promotion—it’s a reflection of what persistence, ethics, and vision can accomplish,” ” — Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BGEB

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a pioneer in voluntary carbon credit solutions and sustainable finance innovation, proudly celebrates a triple milestone in the Fittipaldi legacy. From Emmo Fittipaldi's upcoming launch into FIA Formula 2, to his EuroCup‑3 campaign, to Emerson Fittipaldi’s celebrated appearance at Goodwood, BGEB’s collaboration with the motorsport icons demonstrates how high performance and environmental responsibility can coexist.Emmo Fittipaldi Jr. has officially been signed by AIX Racing as part of their Formula 2 driver lineup for 2026, marking a significant stage in his motorsport career as he continues to compete this season in EuroCup‑3, preparing through two key races:• TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands – August 8–10, 2025 (Round 5)• Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – September 4–5, 2025 (Round 6)Meanwhile, Emerson Fittipaldi, twice Formula 1 World Champion and Global Brand Ambassador for BGEB, made a prestigious appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10–13, 2025). At this event commemorating F1’s 75th anniversary, Emerson performed a hillclimb in his iconic McLaren M23 and joined six fellow world champions on the Goodwood House balcony“To see my son step up to Formula 2 while I reunite with a car that defined my career—it’s a surreal and emotional time for our family,” said Emerson Fittipaldi, Global Brand Ambassador for BGEB.A Partnership Built on SustainabilityBlueGrace Energy Bolivia supports Emmo’s professional trajectory while pursuing its mission through the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token ( BGACT ), a fully verified, ISIN -listed digital asset on NeXchange • Token ticker: BGACT• ISIN: UK.BG.MAX 785.985257• Platform: NeXchange• Asset-backed: over 20.5 million acres of preserved Amazon rainforestBGEB’s initiatives channel investments into verified nature-based solutions—reforestation, forest conservation, Indigenous community partnerships—and deliver measurable carbon emissions offsets.“With BGACT, we’ve bridged institutional climate finance and effective on-the-ground conservation,” added Montenegro. “Through our motorsport efforts, we’re showcasing how culture, sustainability, and innovation can accelerate in harmony.”BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, dedicated to accelerating the transition to a net-zero future. Through nature-based solutions—including reforestation, conservation, and high-impact social initiatives—BGEB empowers investors and enterprises to offset emissions transparently across Bolivia and the Amazon basin. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to integrity, the company creates measurable value for both business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -📧 Media Inquiries

