Attorney Michael J. Famiglietti of Rosenberg & Gluck Invited to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Michael J. Famiglietti

Partner Michael J. Famiglietti of Rosenberg & Gluck was granted membership to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum after securing a $2,500,000 settlement.

HOLTSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partner Michael J. Famiglietti of Rosenberg & Gluck LLP in New York was granted membership to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum after securing a $2,500,000 settlement for a client.The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 7800 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy, and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more.Members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum must be Life Members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case which has resulted in a multi-million dollar verdict, award or settlement.Mr. Famiglietti has been approved for membership in both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Mr. Famiglietti is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, holding a Juris Doctor Degree, and is licensed in New York and New Jersey. Mr. Famiglietti currently handles personal injury cases. Mr. Famiglietti is a member of the New York Trial Lawyers Association, New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers and the Suffolk County Bar Association.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.