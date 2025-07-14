Viseven Launches Lexi, AI-Powered Coordinator for Smarter and Impactful Event Engagement

Lexi AI-Powered Life Sciences Event Coordinator

Each interaction at life sciences events can turn into leads & partners. Lexi is a compliant space for industry leaders & event coordinators that turns interactions into opportunities.” — Nataliya Andreychuk, CEO and co-founder of Viseven

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viseven, a digital transformation partner for life sciences, has just launched Lexi , an AI-powered coordinator for smarter event engagement. It was developed to help life sciences, pharma & medtech teams foster impactful engagement with attendees at life sciences events, analyze data, extract actionable insights, and personalize interactions – all in one place, while staying compliant with industry regulations.Lexi's launch occurs just a couple of weeks after Viseven announced the launch of eVa AI Agent, which revolutionizes the way life sciences companies create, approve, and distribute content to their customers and partners.These two recent launches are part of Viseven’s strategy to reinforce its position as an Intelligent Experiences Enabler to global life sciences organizations, helping them deliver compliant and impactful experiences to healthcare practitioners and patients at scale globally.Lexi: How the AI-Powered Coordinator WorksOne of the biggest challenges of connecting with attendees at life sciences events is ensuring compliance with all current regulations. Teams end up working in disjointed apps, with one platform used for gathering consent, another for feedback, and the third for checking in the attendees. For event organizers, a day that’s supposed to be filled with meaningful engagement and positive experiences can quickly turn into a source of stress.Lexi unifies all these processes, providing event organizers with an all-in-one space for gathering consent, engaging attendees, and staying compliant throughout the day. Thanks to features like pre-event setup, real-time attendee identification, AI-powered badge scanning, and consent collection, Lexi structures multiple event touchpoints, harmonizes attendance data, and converts missed opportunities into lasting, compliant connections.Lexi is a flexible event coordinator built to cater to the needs of small and medium-sized pharma businesses, HCP engagement teams, event planners, and professionals who want to engage HCPs compliantly. The personalized engagement event coordinator tracks and measures KPIs during content interactions, linking data to each attendee and their badge. With real-time insights and analytical dashboards, event coordinators and managers can have immediate access to them.Lexi In ActionLexi is designed to support the engagement activities before, during, and after the event. Event organizers can create and upload content like agendas or surveys before the event starts. Thanks to automatic data collection, important engagement data is continuously gathered and linked directly to the attendees. And even after the event finishes, Lexi still provides access to insights and analytics, enabling powerful post-event engagement.One reason for creating Lexi is to ensure that pharma and life sciences teams finally have access to a tool that is always compliant with industry standards and regulations. Lexi was built with a focus on data protection. The AI event coordinator follows strict regulatory requirements and uses encryption to protect all personal information.Explore Lexi FirsthandIn heavily regulated industries like life sciences, pharma, & medtech, organizing even a small event can be time-consuming. Instead of spending all the resources fixing every little problem, Lexi allows professionals and reps at the booth to focus on the main goal: leaving a positive, long-lasting impression. Lexi is an AI-powered coordinator that focuses on enabling post-event activities with clear, compliant data, helping healthcare professionals and businesses connect on a much deeper level thanks to real-time insights and analytics.About VisevenViseven is a future-inspired digital transformation partner for companies in life sciences, pharma, and medtech, with over 15 years of experience. The company offers innovative bespoke solutions to companies of all sizes and digital maturity levels. Viseven has worked with the top 100 pharma and life sciences companies, and its solutions and products are used in over 50 countries worldwide.

