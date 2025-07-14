Remote Resource’s Global VP Says AI-powered Workflow Automation Is The Innovation To Follow in 2025 and Beyond

The Leadership Team at Remote Resource

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses globally seek to optimize operations and unlock new efficiencies, AI-powered workflow automation has emerged as the single most critical trend to watch, according to Sandeep Shukla, Vice President for Global Operations at Remote Resource® . The New Jersey-based global staffing solutions provider, known for its curated approach to staff augmentation, is doubling down on its AI and automation talent pool to meet a surge in demand from small and mid-sized businesses.Mr. Shukla, who oversees the firm's strategic operations globally, argues that the conversation is shifting from simple task automation to creating intelligent, interconnected workflows that drive core business objectives. “For years, automation was about offloading repetitive, manual tasks. That was just the beginning,” remarked Mr. Shukla. “The real transformation, the one we are seeing now, is powered by Artificial Intelligence. We are talking about systems that don't just follow rules but can learn, adapt, and make predictive decisions. The narrative isn't about replacing people, which I understand is a hot topic of discussion these days. We are talking about augmenting human capability, freeing up teams from the operational weeds to focus on high-level strategy, innovation, and customer relationships.”The leadership team at the company believes that while the big players have welcomed AI-powered automation with open arms, the small and medium-sized companies still feel a bit bogged down. “Small enterprises, especially, think AI-powered workflow automation is expensive and overly complicated to implement. We want to dispel that myth. We want to empower small and mid-sized enterprises with accessible AI-powered automation so that they can realize their true potential,” added Mr. Shukla.Remote Resourcehas positioned itself at the forefront of this shift. While the global automation market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2028, the primary challenge for most companies isn't recognizing the potential, but finding the specialized talent to implement it. This is the gap Remote Resourceaims to fill by providing pre-vetted experts in AI, machine learning, and workflow automation platforms.“Our mission has always been to level the playing field, giving small and mid-sized businesses access to the same high-caliber talent that large corporations leverage,” said Ajit Singh, Founder and CEO of Remote Resource. “The rise of AI-driven automation perfectly aligns with this mission. Our partners and the market, in general, aren't just looking for developers to build apps. The need of the hour is an AI specialist who understands how to build a custom NLP model for their chatbot, and an automation expert who can integrate their CRM with a dozen other SaaS tools to create a seamless sales pipeline. We provide that specialized, ready-to-deploy talent.”The company reports a significant uptick in demand for virtual employees with skills in the following areas:Intelligent Process Automation (IPA): Automating complex financial reconciliations, supply chain logistics, and HR onboarding processes.AI-Powered CRM Management: Implementing automated lead scoring, predictive customer analytics, and personalized marketing campaigns.Natural Language Processing (NLP): Developing sophisticated customer service bots, sentiment analysis tools, and automated data extraction systems.Custom API and System Integration: Building bridges between disparate software platforms to ensure a smooth, automated flow of data across the entire organization.“The future of work—which is very much here, if you ask me—isn't just remote staffing solutions. It's an intelligent and lean workforce that leaves the mundane to ultra-efficient, AI-powered workflow automation, and focuses on business building,” Mr. Shukla informs. “Businesses that embrace this in the coming days will not only see significant gains in productivity and cost savings but will also build a more resilient, agile, and innovative organization. Our role is to ensure they have the right minds on their team to make that future a reality.”About Remote ResourceRemote Resourceis a global offshore and nearshore staffing solutions provider headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in India. The company specializes in staff augmentation, providing businesses with pre-vetted, domain-specific virtual experts in fields like AI & Machine Learning, Software Development, Workflow Automation, Bookkeeping, and more. With a curated approach that prioritizes quality over volume, Remote Resourceempowers companies to scale confidently by building lean, agile, and highly skilled teams.

