Japan Food Supplement Industry Growth: $17,121.79 Mn in 2023 to $23,486.73 Mn by 2031

TOKYO, YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Food Supplement Market Witnesses Robust Growth Driven by Aging Population and Innovation in Health Products

Market Overview

The Japan Food Supplement Market Size was valued at approximately USD 17,121.79 Million in 2023 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching around USD 23,486.73 Million by 2031. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Aging Population and Health Awareness: Japan’s demographic shift with over 28% of its population aged 65 and above has led to increased consumption of supplements for bone health, cognitive function, and immunity enhancement.

Regulatory Support: Government support for Foods with Function Claims (FFC) and rising trust in certified nutritional products have created a reliable framework for manufacturers.

Rise in Sports and Fitness Trends: The growing interest in personal wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty supplements has broadened the consumer base beyond the elderly.

E-commerce and Personalization: Online platforms and AI-driven health diagnostics are offering personalized supplement recommendations, enhancing accessibility and consumer engagement.

Geographical Market Share

Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya are among the key urban centers contributing heavily to the food supplement demand due to their high-income populations and growing fitness awareness. Moreover, regional expansion into less urbanized areas is being enabled by digital retail and logistics improvements. Japan also plays a leading role in the Asia-Pacific market, both in terms of innovation and consumption patterns.

Key Players in the Market

The Japan Food Supplement Market is highly competitive with both domestic and international players investing in R&D and product expansion. Key companies include:

Yotsuba Japan

DHC Corporation

Yazuya Co. Ltd.

Asahi Group Foods, Ltd.

FANCL Corporation

YUWA CO., LTD.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Nihon kefir Co., Ltd.

ORIHIRO Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient: Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Protein & Amino Acids, Omega Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Others

By Dosage: Tablet, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Others

By Application: Gastrointestinal Health, Vaginal Health, Urinary Tract Health, Oral Health, Anti/Healthy Ageing, Allergies/Asthma, Bone & Joint Health, Brain/Mental Health, Others), By Age (Infant, Children, Adults, Seniors

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

Recent Developments – Japan

May 2025: A Japanese pharmaceutical company unveiled a new plant-based omega-3 supplement, formulated specifically for heart health, gaining traction among vegan and vegetarian consumers.

October 2024: A Tokyo-based health startup launched a subscription model offering monthly personalized supplement packs based on individual health screening results, attracting a large millennial customer base.

Conclusion

With a dynamic mix of health-conscious consumers, innovative product launches, and supportive regulations, Japan’s Food Supplement Market is well-positioned for sustainable growth. As both domestic and global brands continue to innovate and expand, the market offers substantial opportunities for investors and companies looking to address Japan’s evolving nutritional needs.

