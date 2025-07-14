Hemp Oil Market Insights – Global Opportunities, Applications & Future Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Hemp Oil Market

The Global Hemp Oil Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 16.28% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

The Hemp Oil Market poised for growth driven by rising demand in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications across global regions.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Hemp Oil Market reached USD 178.23 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 595.69 Million by 2032. The market is expected to increase at a 16.28% CAGR between 2025 and 2032.Market Overview:The Hemp Oil Market is quickly expanding, driven by rising awareness of its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin-nourishing benefits. This versatile oil is rapidly being used in dietary supplements, cosmetic products, and functional meals. With increased global acceptance of hemp-derived goods, the market is predicted to rise rapidly through 2030.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hemp-oil-market Market Drivers & Opportunities:Shift Toward Natural & Sustainable Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking clean-label, plant-based wellness solutions, fueling demand for hemp oil.Rising Application in Cosmetics & Personal Care: The inclusion of hemp oil in skin and hair care products is driving market expansion.Regulatory Support: Several countries are easing restrictions on hemp cultivation and processing, opening new opportunities for market players.Functional Food Trend: Growing interest in fortified foods and beverages enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids from hemp oil.Market Segmentation:By Product:Hemp Flower OilCBD OilHemp Seed Oil.By Type:OriginalBlended.By Source:OrganicInorganic.By Distribution Channel:Pharmaceutical Retail StoreOnline Pharmaceutical StoreHospital Pharma RetailOthers.By Application:Pharma and NutraceuticalsPersonal Care & CosmeticsIndustrialFood and BeveragesOthers.By Region:North AmericaSouth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=hemp-oil-market Market Geographical Share:North America remains the largest market for hemp oil, attributed to progressive regulations and high consumer awareness. Europe follows closely, with a significant surge in demand from the cosmetics sector. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, led by Japan and China, is emerging as a promising region, supported by expanding applications and evolving dietary trends.Key Market Players:Royal CBDKing CBDKazmiraCavendish Nutrition Fulfillment LLCQC InfusionHemp Oil Canada IncCanazilFolium BiosciencesPharmahemp d.o.o.Moon Mother Hemp Company.These companies are actively investing in product innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their global presence.Recent Developments in the USA:May 2025: A major U.S. nutraceutical brand launched a new line of hemp oil softgel capsules targeting joint and heart health.October 2024: An American cosmetics company introduced a hemp oil-infused skincare serum formulated to address sensitive skin and redness.Recent Developments in JapanFebruary 2025: A leading Japanese food manufacturer launched hemp oil-enriched salad dressings targeting the health-conscious segment.August 2024: A Japanese beauty brand debuted a premium face cream infused with organic hemp seed oil, highlighting anti-aging benefits.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The Hemp Oil Market is on a transformative journey, fueled by the global shift toward natural wellness solutions and functional nutrition. With key players innovating and regulatory frameworks evolving, the industry is poised for sustained growth and diversification, meeting the rising global demand for healthier, plant-based alternatives.Related Reports:

